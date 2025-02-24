Ex-Reform UK leader in Wales in court over alleged favourable Russia statements
The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has appeared in court accused of accepting bribes in exchange for making favourable statements about Russia in the European Parliament.
Nathan Gill is charged with eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.
Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard Gill allegedly made statements in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine, which were “supportive of a particular narrative” which would “benefit Russia regarding events in Ukraine”.
The defendant is alleged to have been tasked by Oleg Voloshyn on at least eight occasions to make specific statements in return for money.
During Monday’s hearing, the 51-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address with no pleas being entered to the charges.
Manchester Airport
Gill was stopped at Manchester Airport on September 13 2021 under the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, the court also heard.
He was first elected as a Ukip member of the European Parliament in 2014 and his role ended when the UK left the EU in 2020 – at which point he was an MEP for the Brexit Party.
The defendant led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.
Jurisdiction
The Crown Prosecution Service said charges have been authorised against Voloshyn but he is not in the jurisdiction.
Gill, of Anglesey, north Wales, was granted bail on the condition that he surrender his passport, is not to obtain international travel documents and not to contact Voloshyn, and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on March 14.
That is the dock Fat Shanks should be in, compared to old Big Dog, Gill is a Flea…
Nigel Farage named Vladimir Putin as the world leader he most admires. Not a presumption of mine but widely reported and never denied nor corrected so if it were to be found that money had changed hands for this apparent endorsement, can we expect an arrest?
If only there was a clue……
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/10/brexit-party-meps-vote-against-measure-to-combat-russian-propaganda
Are they coming for Farageski? What aren’t we being told?
I await, with deep interest, a large number of prominent British politicians and “friends of” lobbyists, arraigned in the British courts for similar well financed propaganda and advocacy of ISRAELI apartheid, war crimes, genocide and illegal occupation. Ongoing.
But I’m not holding my breath because the indiscriminate slaughter of an entrapped population is very “ok”. Liberal hypocrisy rides a tall horse in our “civilised” world.
What’s the difference between Gill and Labour politicians taking ‘donations’ from pro-Israel organisations?
Has Israel poisoned and murdered any UK citizens on our streets?
To be honest, this is quite a revelation, and in any other country this would be much more significant national news. I wonder why the news has dripped out piece by piece, and slowly on this news item?
Worth remember that during the UKIP-era, Gill was Farage’s anointed leader in the Senedd and bickered constantly with the millionaire grouping (Hamilton and Tice etc).
As I asked in my previous post,” what aren’t we being told?”
Is there more to come?
Remember Gill is a very close political ally and friend of the leader of the far-right English nationalists Reform UK.