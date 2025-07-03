Ex-rugby players show greater number of brain changes linked to dementia – study

A new study suggests former rugby players show a higher prevalence of brain changes linked to dementia than matched members of the general population.

Levels of a protein called p-tau217, a potential sign of dementia, were higher overall (17.6 per cent) in a group of 200 retired male and female players who said they had suffered significant previous head impact exposure in their careers, compared to 33 matched controls with no exposure to head injuries.

Levels of the protein – common in people with diseases like Alzheimer’s – were significantly increased in 46 (23 per cent) of the player group.

Reduced brain volume

MRI scans also revealed former players had reduced brain volume in some areas, compared with the control group.

None of the participants were found to have dementia at the time of the study, which is ongoing and being conducted by researchers at Imperial College London, University College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute.

Dr Jacqui Hanley, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Although none of the rugby players developed young-onset dementia during the study, they did show changes known to be linked to dementia.

“These include smaller brain volumes and higher levels of p-tau217 protein in the blood, which is common in people with diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“It is too early to say whether these players will go on to develop dementia and whether the physical brain changes observed will predict cognitive difficulties later in their lives.

“There are also key limitations to bear in mind, such as the reliance on self-reporting and interview to determine traumatic brain injury history.

“However, as the study continues for another four years it should provide some insight into whether these markers in the blood and brain continue to change and how this could impact the rugby players’ memory and thinking abilities.”

Neurodegenerative disease

Previous studies have suggested a link between playing rugby and football and an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative disease, such as the FIELD Study in football, which found footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the population.

There are ongoing legal cases in rugby league, rugby union and football involving former players who claim the sporting authorities failed to adequately protect them from exposure to head injuries.

