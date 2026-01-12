Ex-Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defects to Reform UK
Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has joined Reform UK, he has announced.
The former MP and minister, who also led the Conservative government’s vaccine programme in the early days of the pandemic, said Britain was “drinking at the last chance saloon” and “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister”.
Mr Zahawi announced his defection at a press conference in central London on Monday, where he appeared alongside Reform UK leader Mr Farage.
Mr Farage insisted the ex-Tory big beast’s move to his party helped to dispel suggestions Reform UK was a “one-man band”.
But Conservative sources said the move had followed repeated requests from Mr Zahawi for a peerage from his old party, which had been refused.
A Tory source said: “Nadhim asked for a peerage several times. Given he was sacked for his dodgy tax affairs, this was never going to happen.
“His defection tells you everything you need to know about Reform being a repository for disgraced politicians.”
Mr Zahawi was sacked as Conservative Party chairman in 2023 after he was found to have breached the ministerial code over his tax affairs.
He later confirmed he paid a nearly £5 million penalty to HMRC in order to settle the matter.
Backed
Asked about the incident, Mr Farage gave his backing to the newest Reform UK member.
He said: “There’s nobody with a complex business empire that does not have to have negotiations at some point with HMRC.
“That is how the world works, and I’d much rather have Nadhim who has been through that experience and come out the other end.
“He could have just gone abroad. He could have just disappeared for a few years, not paid any tax, which by the way, increasingly is what people are doing.”
Former vaccines minister Mr Zahawi meanwhile brushed aside repeated questions about Reform-linked figures who had expressed vaccine-sceptic views.
Aseem Malhotra, a British doctor and adviser to US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, was widely criticised for claiming at Reform’s annual conference last September that Covid vaccines were likely a “factor in the cancers in the royal family”.
‘Stupid’
Mr Zahawi described questions about the claims as “stupid”.
He added: “I would not be sitting here, nor would Nigel be sitting next to me, if we didn’t agree that we did the right thing for the nation to get the vaccine programme to the success that it achieved.”
Elsewhere, the two men were probed about their past exchanges on social media, including one Twitter post from 2015 in which Mr Zahawi described his new party leader as “offensive and racist”.
But the defector laughed them off, telling reporters: “Good on you for digging out tweets from 11 years ago”.
Mr Farage was meanwhile found to have criticised his new party member when he was appointed chancellor in 2022 for “climbing the greasy pole”.
‘Fan’
The Reform UK leader said he had always been a “big supporter” and a “fan” of Mr Zahawi, adding: “I was disappointed that he decided to join what I thought was a failing government at that point in time.”
Mr Zahawi, who was the Conservative member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon until the 2024 general election, revealed he allowed his Tory membership to lapse in December 2025.
He added that he had come to the conclusion the UK is facing a “national emergency” before joining Reform, and insisted he had not been promised a job in a future Farage-led government as a means of sweetening his transition.
Former Cabinet minister Mr Zahawi is potentially the most-significant Conservative defection to Reform UK so far.
His move to the party follows on the heels of sitting MP for East Wiltshire Danny Kruger, and a host of ex-MPs, including Dame Andrea Jenkyns, now the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.
The Tories described Mr Zahawi’s defection as the latest of a number of “has-been politicians looking for their next gravy train”.A Conservative spokesman added: “Their latest recruit used to say he’d be ‘frightened to live in a country’ run by Nigel Farage, which shows the level of loyalty for sale.
“Reform want higher welfare spending and higher taxes. They are a one-man band with no plan for our country.”
The bloke that had an issue paying his taxes and tried to SLAPP a tax expert that broke the story.
Not connected to this but how do you set up an off shore avoidance scheme?
Really, reform have a type.
How are his stables now, nice and cosey?
There seems to be no loyalty whatsoever with politicians these days. Rats deserting a sinking ship.
Another dodgy ex tory minister hoping for another crack at screwing the country up.
Reform is always claiming to be different to other parties, at this rate they’re fast becoming Tory Party mk 2.
There seems to be a pattern forming. If you’ve failed as a Tory (and that really is an effort), got a dodgy past of tax evasion, got links to known Russian agents and a track record of associating with wrong uns, you join Reform.
Does he get a Russian propaganda manual free of charge?
Is deform the new Tory party led by antisemitic anti islamic anti Welsh racist with no policies to recommend and funded by and for billionaires?
Restore the word ‘reform’ to its’ Oxford English dictionary definition and rename the party ‘Tory Rejects’ or ‘Torejects’ maybe.
By the time the General Election comes, Deform will have assembled roughly the same destruction no mark mob the electorate thumped out of power 18 months ago. The colour of the rosette will be the only change.
This isn’t the end of the Tories. They’re just shedding their old skin and growing even larger.
Skin shedding and snake oil, how appropriate.
The ex Tory Chancellor who had to find £5 million to settle an investigation into his tax affairs, and that is supposed to be some sort of coup for Deform?