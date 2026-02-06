Ex Tory councillor from London’s appointment as Reform UK’s leader in Wales ‘a huge insult’

Martin Shipton

Nigel Farage’s appointment of a former London Tory councillor as Reform UK’s leader in Wales has been condemned as a huge insult to Wales and Reform’s membership here.

Blaenau Gwent Labour MS Alun Davies said: “I’d have thought Farage would have more respect for his party’s members in Wales than to impose as its leader an ex-Tory councillor from London who, it seems, has lived outside Wales for all his adult life.

“It also shows complete contempt for Wales to import someone as leader who has had no involvement in Welsh politics and is merely being used as a puppet.

“The way he has been selected as leader by Farage is, of course, wholly undemocratic and different to the way other party leaders in Wales have got their positions. Darren Millar was elected by his Conservative colleagues in the Senedd, we in Welsh Labour have been through a number of leadership contests and Eluned Morgan was elected by the Senedd Labour group. Rhun ap Iorwerth, too, was elected by his Plaid Cymru colleagues.

“Reform UK is in no sense a democratic party and it is run in an authoritarian manner by Farage. He clearly doesn’t have any faith in Reform members in Wales to run the party here and won’t give them the opportunity to elect their own leader.

“The fact of the matter is that Farage wants to control Wales from London, getting his chosen minions elected thanks to cash raised from billionaires based in Dubai and other parts of the world with no interest in Wales and no concern for the welfare of the working class people whose votes he is targeting. Farage’s donors are simply interested in enriching themselves, not in raising the living standards of people in Wales. This needs to be pointed out again and again during the election campaign between now and polling day in May.”

Mr Thomas resigned his seat on Barnet council in north London in December 2025, more than a year after moving to south Wales, during which period he continued to be paid as a councillor. He had represented a ward in Finchley, which was for many years the constituency represented at Westminster by Margaret Thatcher.

Reacting to the news that Mr Thomas had been announced as the leader of Reform UK in Wales, former Barnet Conservative councillor Brian Coleman, an ex-member of the London Assembly, posted a comment to X, stating: “Well well well. Ex Barnet council leader Dan Thomas appointed leader of @reformparty-uk in Wales. He was a bone idle councillor in Barnet and led us to our worst performance [in 2022] since the borough was created [in 1964]. Reform prospects in Wales look bleak.”

‘Countryside’

Mr Thomas told the Barnet News in December 2025: “In 2024, I moved away from Barnet so that my wife and I can raise our young sons in the countryside and live closer to our families in south Wales. I was asked to avoid an expensive and disruptive by-election and so I continued to attend council meetings and assist residents.

“With a desire to start 2026 afresh, I am today stepping down from Barnet council. As the next council elections are less than six months away, a by-election will be avoided.

“I would like to thank everyone I’ve worked with over the last 19 years as a councillor, and for the support I received whilst leader of the council.”

Mr Thomas, whose group’s defeat in 2022 saw Labour form its first ever majority administration in the borough of Barnet, defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK earlier in 2025.

He said: “It has been an honour to serve Finchley and I am particularly proud of the personal contribution I made to cutting council tax and keeping it low for over a decade, whilst resident satisfaction with council services improved. I also look back with pride on the role I played in the successful regeneration of council estates, delivery of new housing and community facilities and a well-managed council budget.

“I wish the people of Barnet and Barnet council all the very best for 2026 and beyond.”

‘Valued’

Responding to the news, chairman of Reform UK Barnet, Cllr Mark Shooter told Barnet Post: “Dan has been a dedicated and valued servant to Barnet for many years, including his time as leader of Barnet council, and I thank him sincerely for the commitment and hard work he has shown on behalf of residents.

“For family reasons, Dan has now moved to an area outside London. He intends to continue supporting Reform and will remain available to provide advice and support to Reform in Barnet.

“Dan rightly felt it would not be appropriate to occupy a council seat while living a significant distance away. He was never part of the 63 candidates we will be fielding in the May 2026 Barnet local council elections, and he has acted with integrity by stepping down once the relevant period had passed—avoiding an unnecessary by-election and an avoidable cost to taxpayers.

“I wish Dan and his family every success for the future.”

Former colleagues in the Conservative Party were less impressed by Mr Thomas’ departure. Opposition leader Peter Zinkin, who took over from him as leader of the Conservative group in 2024, noted that the resignation left Reform UK with only one representative at the town hall meaning they would no longer be able to form a group and hold positions on council committees.

Cllr Zinkin told the Barnet Post: “Former Cllr Dan Thomas, having defected to Reform UK just months ago amid much fanfare about their ‘growing movement’ in Barnet, has moved out of the borough, making it impossible for him to properly represent local residents. His belated resignation only highlights the fleeting nature of Reform’s presence in Barnet.

“This is the end of Reform UK’s group on Barnet council. We look forward to the former councillor refunding his councillor’s allowance paid to him during his prolonged absence from Barnet.

“Conservatives understand that stable and efficient local government is a team effort and not in the ownership of any individual councillor, particularly one who has abandoned the borough, changed parties and let down residents.

“Reform in Barnet is failing. This sorry tale demonstrates that in Barnet they are a transient protest that can’t deliver stable, committed representation for our community.”

Mr Thomas has been described as a building society manager. It is understood that he studied for A-levels at Cross Keys College in Gwent.

He stood unsuccessfully for the Conservative Party in the former Islwyn constituency in 2010 and 2017.