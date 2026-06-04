Ex-Tory staffer becomes Reform candidate days after quitting job

Emily Price

A former Welsh Conservative staffer is standing for Reform UK in a by-election only days after quitting his job, raising fresh questions about the party’s candidate vetting process.

Craig Ford resigned from his position in the Welsh Conservative Senedd group office as a senior communications officer at around 5pm last Thursday (May 28).

Following the Senedd’s first official plenary session of the term on Tuesday (June 2), he began issuing press releases on behalf of Reform UK’s Senedd group, suggesting he had taken up a role within the party’s backroom staff.

Just five days after resigning from his role with the Welsh Tories, he appeared on the ballot as Reform’s candidate for the Treorchy by-election in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

It is understood that the Welsh Conservatives were unaware of Mr Ford’s plan to stand in the by-election due to take place on June 25.

The contest was triggered when former Plaid Cymru Treorchy councillor Sera Evans won a seat in the Senedd representing Afan Ogwr Rhondda.

Ms Evans said: “Once again, this just proves that Reform is nothing but a party full of ex-Tories – they don’t offer anything new to communities like mine in the South Wales Valleys who witnessed firsthand the impact of Tory austerity.

“The people of Treorci, Cwmparc and Ynyswen deserve better.

“Having represented the ward since 2008, I know that in Plaid Cymru’s Richard Clarke, the people of Treorci, Cwmparc and Ynyswen have a fierce advocate as the only candidate rooted in his community, and will be a passionate and outstanding councillor.”

Mr Ford’s departure from the Welsh Conservatives follows the exit of Tory communication officers Zak Weaver and Tomos Llewelyn, who joined Nigel Farage’s party ahead of the May 7 Senedd election.

Support

Mr Ford’s candidacy has been endorsed by the far-right extremist group Voice of Wales, which posted an appeal to its Facebook followers today (June 4) urging voters in Treorchy to back him.

Nation.Cymru asked Mr Ford if he was pleased to receive the support of the group and if it were his former colleagues Mr Weaver and Mr Llewelyn who encouraged him to quit his job with the Welsh Conservatives. He did not respond.

His selection within days of leaving the Tories has raised fresh questions over the checks carried out by Reform UK when choosing its candidates.

A Welsh Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: “This appears to be less a candidate selection process and more a political transfer window.

“The fact that someone could move from working for the Conservatives to standing as a Reform candidate in a matter of days raises obvious questions about what vetting, if any, took place.

“Voters deserve confidence that candidates have been properly scrutinised before being put forward for public office.

“Frankly, it just confirms what most people already know: Reform is little more than a retirement home for washed-up Conservatives.

“Time and again, when you scratch beneath the surface, Reform candidates turn out to be former Tory activists, staffers or politicians. The badge may have changed, but it’s the same old Conservative politics underneath.”

‘Brutal’

Reform UK was asked to explain the vetting process used in selecting Craig Ford as its candidate for the Treorchy by-election. The party did not respond.

Reform has previously said it carries out a robust vetting process with one official describing it as “brutal” and “intrusive”.

Despite these claims, Reform has been embroiled in series of controversies involving party candidates such as Corey Edwards, who stepped down as a Senedd election candidate after Nation.Cymru revealed an image of him performing a Nazi salute.

He has since been appointed a special advisor to Reform’s Welsh leader Dan Thomas.

The Treorchy by-election will take place on Thursday, June 25. The five candidates standing for the seat are: Daniel Buck – Wales Green Party, Richard Clarke – Plaid Cymru, Craig Ford – Reform UK, David Morris – Welsh Labour and Cerys Walker – Welsh Conservatives.