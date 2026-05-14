Ex-UKIP leader Caroline Jones dies following sepsis diagnosis

Emily Price

UKIP’s former leader in the Welsh Assembly Caroline Jones has died after being diagnosed with sepsis.

It comes after her husband Alun Williams published a post to Facebook on Wednesday (May 14) telling friends Jones was receiving palliative care following the “sudden and unexpected” illness.

He said: “It is with heavy hearts that I must share that Caroline Jones is currently receiving palliative care following a diagnosis of sepsis.

“This has all happened very suddenly and our family is trying to come to terms with everything while making sure Caroline is comfortable and surrounded by love.

“We know that Caroline means so much to many people and we wanted to keep friends and loved ones informed.

“Your messages, thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time.

“As I said previously, it is sudden and unexpected, painful to say the least.

“She cared so deeply and passionately for people and always wanted to help others.

“At the moment we ask for privacy and understanding as we focus on being with Caroline and supporting one another.

“Thank you for all your love and support. She will be truly and sadly missed.

“My whole world has come to an end. A gorgeous, vibrant and loving lady.”

In the comment section beneath the post, Jones’ husband told a friend that although his wife was fighting, she was expected to pass away soon.

She later died in Morriston Hospital in Swansea in the early hours of Thursday morning (May 14).

A Reform UK source told Nation.Cymru that Jones had received hospital treatment for pneumonia several weeks ago, but understood that she had recovered before falling ill again.

Announcing her passing, Jones’ husband told BBC Wales she was a “fantastic woman” who was well-liked in the Senedd and “couldn’t do enough for other people”.

Prominent Reform Senedd Member Llŷr Powell said: “I have known Caroline Jones for over 15 years and I am shocked and saddened by today’s news.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this difficult time. Cysga’n dawel, gorffwys mewn hedd.”

The 71-year-old had stood in the Senedd election last week, but fell ill with sepsis on the night of the election result on 8 May after attending the vote count at Barry Leisure Centre the same day.

Jones was elected as a UKIP Assembly Member for South Wales West in 2016 and later served for a time as leader of the party’s group in the then Welsh Assembly.

In April, she announced her resignation from Reform, claiming the party had reneged on a promise to make her a leading candidate in the May Senedd election after she revealed a senior official’s past as a football hooligan.

In a Facebook post, Jones alleged she was told that in return for helping to build the party in Wales she would be rewarded with the number one slot on Reform’s list of candidates in Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, which includes Porthcawl, where she lives.

In a further message to a sympathiser on Facebook, she blamed Matthew MacKinnon, a former Tory staffer who coordinated Senedd candidate selection in Wales, for removing her from the list of candidates.

Reform maintained that it has a fair selection process based on ability and that all candidates are assessed by the same criteria.