Ex-Wilko workers to share £2m payout after tribunal ruling, union says

Thousands of former Wilko workers will share a payout of £2 million following a legal case, it was announced on Thursday.

The GMB union said a judgment handed down by the Employment Tribunal ruled that Wilko had failed to properly consult with workers prior to going bust in 2023.

As a result, around 9,000 former staff who worked in a store with 20 or more people will get four days’ pay while roughly 1,100 who worked in a distribution centre or support centre role will get 13 days’ pay, the union said.

The GMB took the case on behalf of thousands of its members who lost their job when the discount store went into administration.

“Slog”

David Bartlett, former Wilko worker and GMB rep, said: “It has been a long, hard slog getting this money – the very least Wilko workers deserve after the way they were treated.

“In no way will this make up for the stress and anxiety they faced during those dark days in 2023.

“But GMB hopes it will give them a much-needed boost as they move on with their new lives and careers.”

