‘Exceptional’ Welsh oat variety wins national award

The UK’s most widely grown oat, bred at Aberystwyth University, has scooped one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades.

The National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) has awarded its coveted Variety Cup to the winter oat Mascani describing it as an “exceptional variety” and praising “its unmatched quality and reliability”.

Mascani was bred by researchers at Aberystwyth University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) and is marketed across the UK by Senova Ltd.

The variety is extremely popular in the milling industry and is known for its consistent grain quality along with reliability in the field, and resistance to crop disease.

Contribution

The 2025 NIAB Variety Cup for Mascani was presented to Dr Catherine Howarth from IBERS and Alison Barrow from Senova Ltd at an awards ceremony at the 2025 Cereals event in Lincolnshire.

The Variety Cup acknowledges exceptional varieties that have made a major contribution to crop productivity through improved quality, disease resistance, grower return or commercial success, and can be drawn from the entire spectrum of horticultural, ornamental and agricultural crops.

Clare Leaman, Niab’s cereal specialist, said: “Despite the emergence of newer oat varieties boasting improved yield and agronomic traits, Mascani has maintained dominance in the industry due to its exceptional quality characteristics, which continue to meet the exacting standards of millers.

“Its success is testament to the unique dynamics of UK oat breeding programmes which often lead to varieties with remarkable longevity. Mascani’s sustained relevance highlights its unmatched quality and reliability, even in a competitive landscape, making it a prime contender for the Niab Variety Cup.”

Research on developing the Mascani oat began at IBERS thirty years ago and the variety was added to the Agricultural and Horticultral Development Board’s (AHDB) list of recommended seeds in 2004.

Dr Catherine Howarth, oat breeding and research lead at IBERS, said: “As a research team, we are incredibly proud to accept the Niab Variety Cup for Mascani. It’s a huge honour for all those who have been involved in the development of the variety – from the original cross in 1995 and subsequent years of selection to its release onto the market as a game changing variety.

“Its superb quality, yield and excellent milling consistency has made Mascani a favourite across the UK for growers, merchants and millers alike. Its continuing success is evidenced by its share of the UK winter oat market, which has been over 70% for the past 6 years.

“Oats offer clear benefits to human health, including lowering cholesterol as well as contributing to a more sustainable environment.”

Test of time

Alison Barrow, Technical Marketing Manager at Senova Ltd, highlighted that, after 21 years on the AHDB Recommended List, the variety continues to stand the test of time and remains the top-selling winter oat variety, with over 70% of the UK winter oat market.

“We’re delighted with the recognition of Mascani’s status and reputation within the marketplace by Niab,” Alison said. “Mascani’s success can be attributed to its combination of superior grain quality and performance in the mill, along with its reliability in the field and suitability for sustainable rotations.

“Appealing to both end users and farmers alike, the variety has spearheaded the increase in UK-wide oat plantings and boosted development work into alternative oat markets, as the health and nutritional benefits of oats have been recognised.

“As a result, we now see oats being eaten at different times of day to just the traditional breakfast occasion.”

Speaking at the Cereal awards ceremony, Niab Chief Executive Professor Mario Caccamo, said: “It takes an exceptional variety to win the Niab Variety Cup, or its sister Cereals Cup, with candidates reviewed annually by our crop specialists and agronomists.

“This year, we had several strong contenders for the Variety Cup, and it is incredibly rewarding to acknowledge Mascani’s long-standing contribution to the industry. Its success exemplifies the impact that superior crop varieties can have on productivity and grower returns.

“As Mascani’s legacy continues to inspire innovation in crop breeding, Niab reaffirms its commitment to recognising and fostering excellence in agriculture. The Niab Variety Cup remains a symbol of achievement and dedication, inspiring breeders to push the boundaries of plant breeding.”

Established in 1986, the Niab Variety Cup is not awarded annually and is only presented when the organisers decide there is an exceptional variety which deserves recognition. It has been won twice before by plant breeders at Aberystwyth – for the perennial rygrasses Aberdart in 2003 and Abergreen in 2015.

