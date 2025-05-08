Excitement Builds for Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon 2025

On Saturday, 10 May, thousands are expected to descend on Caernarfon for one of the region’s standout annual events – Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon.

With another sunny forecast on the horizon, the volunteer-led organising team is eager to highlight several new additions to the 2025 festival.

Nici Beech, Chair of the Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon, said: “This year, we’ve added more water refill points throughout the festival.

“We’re fortunate to have great weather most years, so this time we wanted to make it even easier for people to stay hydrated all day.

“You’ll now find drinking water stations at Y Maes, Cei Llechi, Prom 2, and in the family-friendly area at Parc Coed Helen.”

Family friendly

Nici added: “We encourage everyone to enjoy themselves while drinking responsibly and looking after one another. The festival is community and family-friendly, and it’s important that everyone feels safe and welcome.”

Four information tents will be set up across the festival grounds, each marked with a festival flag. These tents will offer maps, schedules, cotton shopping bags, and paper bracelets for parents of young children.

Friendly volunteers will be on hand to assist with any enquiries. For anyone needing a break from the crowds, a quiet space will be available at Llety Arall on Palace Street.

“If you need anything during the day, just head to one of the info tents – someone will be happy to help,” said Nici. “And remember, the full programme is already online, including locations for the water refill points.”

New features and beloved staples

Alongside the new features, all the beloved staples of the festival will return: a vibrant mix of food, drink, and craft stalls, live music, and a dedicated area with activities for children and families.

One returning trader is Tom Owen of the local company Swig, who will be providing cold drinks for the third year running. “As a business based in Caernarfon, we always look forward to the festival,” said Tom.

“It’s grown into one of the biggest events in Wales, and we’re incredibly grateful to the volunteers who make it happen. Not only does it boost business on the day, but it helps promote Caernarfon more broadly and increases visibility for our brand throughout the summer.

“With the promise of good weather, we’ll be down by the Cei with our cold smoothies ready to go!”

Despite the scale of the event, Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon remains completely free to attend. Organisers estimate the cost of running the festival now exceeds £72,000.

“Hosting a popular event like this comes with big expenses – insurance, security, and much more,” said Nici.

“If every visitor could contribute just £2, we’d cover the costs easily.”

Volunteers will be collecting donations on the day via cash buckets, and contributions can also be made through PayPal, either at the festival or any time during the year.

