‘Exciting, golden opportunity’ to build £66m Welsh language school

The first stage in an “exciting” and “golden” opportunity to build a new £66m modern Welsh language school building has been given the green light.

Anglesey County Council’s executive agreed a recommendation to relocate Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi pupils to a brand new school building for 11–18-year-olds in Holyhead.

It also authorised officers to undertake “the necessary statutory consultation” over the plan when it met in Llangefni on Thursday (May 5).

The new 900 pupil school is anticipated for 2030, and would be developed in a five-year plan, which would see a six month statutory consultation period, the creation of business cases and plans over several years, and the building work.

The proposed site of the new school, a council report noted, could be on “land near Holyhead Leisure Centre contingent upon successful land acquisition.”

The cost is currently estimated at £65.9m, and would be partly funded by the Welsh Government and the council through an MIM – Mutual Investment Model.

The sale of Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi site could also release some capital towards the cost, a report notes.

Officers said they had considered “reasonable alternatives” for secondary education provision in the Holyhead area, but that Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, built in 1949, was now “coming to the end of its life”.

The meeting was told it had needed major repairs in the short to medium term and maintenance costs could run to £30m.

The school was one of five in Wales caught up in the RAAC – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete – crisis several years ago. It had undergone major repairs after it was found that nearly 60% of the building had RAAC.

With the RAAC and the school’s age and condition – although it was strongly stressed throughout the meeting that the building was “safe” — the best option was considered to move pupils, eventually, to a new school.

It was also part of a “commitment” to the Welsh language, education and community.

“It is an exciting opportunity to create a modern new building creating a positive effect on staff and learners, and it addresses the issues with the state of the existing building,” Aaron C Evans, director of education, skills and young People said.

A new school would ensure the “current and long-term sustainability” of secondary education in Holyhead area, and provide “sufficient” secondary places to meet current and future demand, his report said.

Council leader, Cllr Gary Pritchard said: “The existing school is totally safe, but there is an opportunity for us to invest in our young people and in Holyhead to build a new school for the most populated town on the island.”

Deputy leader, Cllr Robin Williams said: “The new school will be part of Holyhead’s regeneration, with the Freeport on its way, and the Prosperity Park, as they call it, just a stone’s throw away from the site that we are looking at for the school. I see this is a golden opportunity.

“We have a building, it is safe at the moment, but the truth is that it is coming to the end of its life. Rather than spend millions on trying to maintain an old building we should invest, it will be partly funded by the Welsh Government, and we should move on and build a new building

“We recognise other buildings on the island that will need to be addressed. The situation at Holyhead was heading towards an emergency, with nearly 60 percent of the building having RAAC, it only had a few years left.

“I know there are other buildings, but we don’t have the resources to do that. I want people out there to know we won’t forget about other buildings on the island, we will be looking at maintenance on those in time.”

He welcomed the council pressing ahead “as soon as possible” with the consultation.

The council’s chief executive Dylan J Williams encouraged people to take part in the process.

“This is the start of a lengthy and complex process…I would like to encourage stakeholders and the public to have their say, this is just the beginning of the journey.

“We don’t have all the answers to a number of important questions locally, but that does not mean people can’t register concerns or expectations.”

