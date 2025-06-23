Exclusive first look at Nye rehearsals as Michael Sheen returns to the stage

An exclusive first look at rehearsals of the hugely anticipated “Nye” has been released today as Michael Sheen prepares to reprise his role playing one of Wales’ most influential figures.

The co-production by the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre follows sell-out shows and rave reviews.

Nye will return to Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre for a strictly limited time this summer from 22 – 30 August 2025.

The production tells the story of Aneurin “Nye” Bevan, who helped to transform the lives of millions by founding the NHS.

He became an inspirational pioneer who believed in creating a better quality of life for the less fortunate.

From one Welsh legend to another, Sheen steps back into Nye’s shoes for the final time – telling the vibrant story of the life of a man who made free healthcare a reality.

Written by Tim Price and co-directed by Rufus Norris and Francesca Goodridge, Nye’s memories take centre stage – from his early days as a coal miner’s son in Tredegar, to the political clashes in Westminster that changed the future of Britain.

Along the way, the audience encounters friends, foes, family and revolutionary speeches in a moving show which is equally full of humour and spirit.

As rehearsals for the show are in full swing, photos exclusively show Sheen and the brilliant cast of performers gearing up for their final curtain call.

The full cast list includes, Gabriel Akamo, Remy Beasley, Matthew Bulgo, Jacob Coleman, Ross Foley, Jon Furlong, Daniel Hawksford, Jason Hughes, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Rebecca Killick, Mark Matthews, Joshua McCord, Hannah McPake, Rhodri Meilir, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, Mali O’Donnell, Sara Otung, Michael Sheen, Sharon Small, and Gareth Tempest.

As the NHS soon celebrates its 75th anniversary this July, there’s never been a better time to learn about its history, which started on Welsh soil.

Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the most powerful Welsh stories ever told.

Tickets from £20 – available here.

For information on assisted performances, visit Wales Millennium Centre website.

