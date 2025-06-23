Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Exclusive first look at Nye rehearsals as Michael Sheen returns to the stage

23 Jun 2025 3 minute read
NYE by Tim Price, Credit: Johan Persson

An exclusive first look at rehearsals of the hugely anticipated “Nye” has been released today as Michael Sheen prepares to reprise his role playing one of Wales’ most influential figures.

The co-production by the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre follows sell-out shows and rave reviews.

Gareth Tempest (Ensemble) and Michael Sheen (Nye Bevan) in rehearsals for Nye at the National Theatre – Credit: Johan Persson

Nye will return to Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre for a strictly limited time this summer from 22 – 30 August 2025.

The production tells the story of Aneurin “Nye” Bevan, who helped to transform the lives of millions by founding the NHS.

Jon Furlong (Herbert Morrison MP) and Michael Sheen (Nye Bevan) in rehearsals for Nye at the National Theatre – Credit: Johan Persson

He became an inspirational pioneer who believed in creating a better quality of life for the less fortunate.

From one Welsh legend to another, Sheen steps back into Nye’s shoes for the final time – telling the vibrant story of the life of a man who made free healthcare a reality.

Michael Sheen (Nye Bevan) and Ross Foley (Clerk) in rehearsals for Nye at the National Theatre. Credit: Johan Persson

Written by Tim Price and co-directed by Rufus Norris and Francesca Goodridge, Nye’s memories take centre stage – from his early days as a coal miner’s son in Tredegar, to the political clashes in Westminster that changed the future of Britain.

Along the way, the audience encounters friends, foes, family and revolutionary speeches in a moving show which is equally full of humour and spirit.

Michael Sheen (Nye Bevan) and Rufus Norris (Director) in rehearsals for Nye at the National Theatre. Credit: Johan Persson

As rehearsals for the show are in full swing, photos exclusively show Sheen and the brilliant cast of performers gearing up for their final curtain call.

The full cast list includes, Gabriel Akamo, Remy Beasley, Matthew Bulgo, Jacob Coleman, Ross Foley, Jon Furlong, Daniel Hawksford, Jason Hughes, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Rebecca Killick, Mark Matthews, Joshua McCord, Hannah McPake, Rhodri Meilir, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, Mali O’Donnell, Sara Otung, Michael Sheen, Sharon Small, and Gareth Tempest.

Sharon Small (Jennie Lee) and Michael Sheen (Nye Bevan) in rehearsals for Nye at the National Theatre – Credit Johan Persson

As the NHS soon celebrates its 75th anniversary this July, there’s never been a better time to learn about its history, which started on Welsh soil.

Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the most powerful Welsh stories ever told.

Sharon Small (Jennie Lee) and Michael Sheen (Nye Bevan) in rehearsals for Nye at the National Theatre – Credit: Johan Persson

Tickets from £20 – available here.

For information on assisted performances, visit Wales Millennium Centre website.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.