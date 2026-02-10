Executive board to decide on renewing city centre protection order

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A council’s executive board is set to decide on a three-year renewal of Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

If approved by Wrexham council, the PSPO will run until 2029 within the same city centre area where it is currently in force – within a boundary running from Wrexham University round through Rhosddu, Maes-y-dre, The Dunks, Hightown, the Court Recreation Ground, Coleg Cambria and past Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The authority has also already granted a £270,000 tender to provide wardens for the scheme to Ilford-based Chase Services Group.

A PSPO is an order that can be imposed on a specific area for up to three years at a time which grants the local authority powers to restrict certain anti-social behaviours.

In Wrexham the restrictions include behaving in a manner causing harrassment alarm, nuisance or distress, using intoxicating substances (excluding tobacco and prescription medication), loitering in a state of intoxication, urinating or defacating in a public place and consuming alcohol on the street.

Public consultation

Every three years when the PSPO runs out it requires a public consultation in order to renew the order.

During 2025 the PSPO – which has been in place for almost three years – saw 523 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported and four fixed penalty notices issued, of which one has been paid.

While falling numbers of incidents are seen as a success, concerns have been raised about public engagement. During the renewal consultation only 34 people responded to give their views on the PSPO and of those only 13 lived or worked within the PSPO area.

“We try and promote it through our wards to the residents to try and encourage some level of communication,” said Cllr Paul Roberts, Lead Member for Partnerships and Community Safety.

“We put numerous consultations out outside the scope of this but it’s something we’re conscious of. It was a low uptake and that was noted straight away.”

Cllr Roberts also defended the cost of the scheme.

“People might say that as a council we often complain there is a lack of funds,” he said. “I think when you’re looking at funding certain areas, we personally felt that the police did not have the resources to provide the public safety level we wanted as a council.

“I think so far it’s been a relative success.”

Cllr Roberts said he believed the PSPO had been so successful that he believed it would continue to be renewed every three years to help ensure Wrexham is a safe, welcoming place for residents and visitors.

“It’s a multi-agency approach to antisocial behaviour,” he said. “There’s a lot of work going in by council officers, police and other partners.

“I think it’s good for community cohesion. It’s worked for the first three years – let’s hopefully think it’s going to work for the next three years. Why would you look to dismantle or change something that’s working?

“We’re continually looking at it because it’s reviewed every three months. If we can refine it, we refine it. I think if it continues to work for the next 18 years or so – in a different format maybe – it could continue on. I think we’re in the right place.”

Well managed

One area Cllr Roberts admitted needed refinement was the low numbers of FPNs and enforcement.

“There’s always two ways of looking at something,” he said. “Four FPNs were issued last year, that could be because it’s been well managed by wardens.

“The low number can be seen as an indication people are doing the job correctly. I think the city centre wardens, have been doing a wonderful job since they’ve been in place.

“My personal position on the FPNs though is that whether they’ve issued four or 400 I expect the council to go after payment.”

Deputy Leader of Wrexham Council Cllr Dave Bithell: “Since we’ve introduced the order in 2023 it gives us avenues if anything happens in the city centre. The reason we’re keen to have extra security is to encourage people to come to the city centre. We want people to be safe.

“There’s lots more people coming in now, especially on match days. We want people to be safe and we want people to feel they can come to the city centre because they know if anything happens, action will be taken.

“Chase Security will be working proactively with the police. We’ve got a good relationship with the police and they’ve supported the scheme.

“I think it’s a win-win all round really. We’re not having major anti-social behaviour in the city centre, to be fair so I think it’s working.”

Wrexham Council’s Executive Board will consider the PSPO on Tuesday, February 10.