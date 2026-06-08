Exhibition hall set to open this summer after major refurbishment

Nation.Cymru staff

A refurbished exhibition hall has been completed, just in time for it to fulfil its role during the summer events season.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has revealed the newly refurbished Glamorgan Hall at the Royal Welsh Showground, marking the completion of improvements to the space.

Almost an acre in size, the Glamorgan Hall is one of the venue’s largest and most heavily used exhibition spaces, hosting trade stands, exhibitions, competitions and a wide range of events throughout the year.

Originally built in 1975 and formerly known as the South Glamorgan Hall, the building has been renamed following the completion of the extensive refurbishment programme.

Over the past year, significant works have transformed the hall, including a complete roof replacement and the installation of new cladding on the southern elevation.

Large glass panels have also been incorporated into the design, allowing significantly more natural light into the interior and creating a “brighter, more welcoming space for exhibitors and visitors alike”.

The hall’s gable end now features new timber cladding, giving the building a contemporary appearance similar to the adjacent Food Hall.

The refurbishment project was made possible through fundraising efforts by the Glamorgan Feature County of 2023. The Society gave their “sincere thanks” to the Glamorgan team, led by 2023 President, Mr John Homfray FRAgS.

RWAS Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones, said: “We’re really pleased with the refurbishment – it feels like a completely new building. So many people have commented on how impressive it looks, and we’re incredibly grateful to the team at Glamorgan whose fundraising efforts made this possible.

“The Glamorgan Hall is such a versatile space, ideal for trade shows, exhibitions and a wide range of events, with excellent facilities and ample parking.

“I’d also like to thank our Estate Manager, Andrew Crockett, who has overseen the project and ensured everything was completed in time for this year’s show, together with our contractors, J A Morgan Construction and Vanguard Roofing, our Quantity Surveyors, CQS Solutions, and Planning Consultants, B P & Ltd.”

Ongoing commitment

John Homfray FRAgS, President of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society in 2023, added: “Our Feature County year was driven by a desire to deliver two significant projects; the refurbishment of the Glamorgan Hall and the launch of the Rural Leadership Programme.

“The unique Royal Welsh system, which empowers and supports Feature Counties to deliver lasting projects, is a wonderful motivator.

“We worked tirelessly throughout our Feature County year and the proceeding planning and fundraising years to help bring these ambitions to life, and are immensely proud of what has been achieved.”

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society highlighted that the completion of the Glamorgan Hall refurbishment reflects its ongoing commitment to investing in the future of the Royal Welsh Showground.

The newly transformed Glamorgan Hall will make its full debut at the 2026 Royal Welsh Show, where thousands of visitors will have the opportunity to experience the upgraded facility.