Expansion plan on cards for additional learning needs support

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Children with additional learning needs in Caerphilly could be offered places at new specialist classes in some of the area’s schools.

The county borough council said demand for specialist provision is “increasing at a faster rate than predicted”, and there is a risk some children may have to travel elsewhere for their education.

Setting up a series of specialist resource bases will provide “targeted support” within mainstream schools, “ensuring pupils are supported to reach their full potential”, the council believes.

The local authority is proposing new bases at five of its schools.

These would include two secondary-aged classes at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, in Fleur de Lis; three classes at Idris Davies School, in Abertysswg, for pupils aged three to 18; one class at Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary, in Oakdale; and one class at St Helens RC Primary School, in Caerphilly.

Vulnerable

The fifth proposed site is “one other primary school to be determined”, according to a council report.

At a meeting of the council’s education committee, on Tuesday April 22, Cllr Carol Andrews, the cabinet member for education, said that “without additional provision, there is a risk vulnerable children will not have their needs met locally, and out-of-county provision would be required”.

Sarah Ellis, the council’s lead officer for inclusion and additional learning needs, said the local authority was “not anticipating” any concerns around staff availability for the new bases, including at the Welsh-language Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni.

Cllr Teresa Heron asked whether families would have any say in whether their children were moved to one of the new bases.

“No decisions are made unless the families are consulted and part of the process,” replied Ms Ellis.

Implications

Developing the new specialist resource bases is likely to cost the council an extra £1.2 million in the next financial year, as well as ongoing increases to revenue budgets in the following years, the report shows.

There could also be “significant implications” for the council’s school transport budget, because the local authority has a duty to provide transport for pupils with additional learning needs.

However, the council report notes out-of-county placements are also “costly”, and failure to meet pupil needs within the county borough will have its own financial consequences.

Following the committee meeting, cabinet members are expected to launch a consultation on the proposals for the new specialist resource bases.

