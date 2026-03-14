Expert raises concerns about tallest building in Wales plans

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A leading expert has raised concerns about the 50-storey addition to Cardiff’s skyline.

Cardiff Council recently approved the construction of what will be the tallest building in Wales and second tallest in the UK outside of London in Cardiff’s central square.

If built to maximum height, the tower will stand at 178m.

While the new building will be a major landmark in the city, Dr Susan Roaf, professor of architectural engineering at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, has major concerns about its design.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “For domestic waste the plan is for every resident to carry their rubbish down in sacks, but the designers might possibly think about chutes.

“Chutes do not work well in high rise buildings as things get stuck in them as they get ‘too small’ and have to be closed off.”

Dr Roaf continued: “The fire planning is terrible.

“Two sets of fire stairs for up to 1,000 people, with a ‘Stay in Place’ policy asking residents to remain in their flats until they are rescued when fire breaks out.”

The expert also expressed concerns with the possibility of overheating in some flats, which she said could “reach over 40 degrees during ever more extreme heatwaves.”

This is in addition to, what she claims are, the high energy costs that the skyscraper will incur.

She said: “More energy is used in high rise buildings because the higher the floors, the more exposed they are to wind and sun and the larger the requirement for heat and cool across the seasons to compensate for their increased exposure to the elements.

“People near the ground will be paying the extra energy cost premium for bundled bills for those on the higher floors too, as well as the astronomical service charges to maintain this oversized building.”

Finally, the shadow of the building was a concern.

The professor said: “Many of the citizens of Cardiff who live in the shadow of the tower will have their sunlight for warming, well-being and PV generation blocked out by the tower in winter.”

Ed Williams, CEO of BlueCastle Capital, the company developing the high-rise, told the LDRS: “This development has been developed through a detailed design and planning process over a sustained period, working closely with Cardiff Council and a team of specialist consultants.

He continued: “Technical assessments covering fire safety, waste management, overheating, daylight and environmental performance formed part of the application and were thoroughly reviewed as part of the planning process before permission was granted.

“As the project progresses, the design will continue to be refined through the next stage of detailed design, with all aspects required to meet the relevant planning, building safety and regulatory standards.

“We believe the scheme will deliver high-quality new homes in a highly sustainable city-centre location and make a positive contribution to Cardiff’s continued regeneration”.

The site, between Wood Street and Rose Lane, was earmarked by developer Rightacres for a 35-storey building in 2023.