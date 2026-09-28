Expert warns hikers over dangers of following routes seen on social media

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hikers heading into the Welsh mountains after being inspired by routes they have seen online are being urged to prepare properly and choose walks that match their experience.

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team dealt with 59 emergency callouts to Yr Wyddfa and surrounding Eryri in August 2026, and it is estimated they will get 440 total callouts in 2026.

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team took to Facebook for “a serious conversation” about the dangers of hiking, writing:

“What concerns us most is the increasing number of people taking on difficult terrain while completely unprepared for what they are facing.

“The mountains have not suddenly become more dangerous. More people are visiting them, and the way routes are discovered and accessed has changed.

“Routes once mainly attempted by experienced hillwalkers and mountaineers are increasingly attracting people with little or no experience.”

Yr Wyddfa is the busiest mountain in the UK, with approximately 600,000 people reaching the peak each year, and recent warm weather has drawn crowds to the mountain and the surrounding Eryri National Park.

The projected number of callouts in 2026, which is almost double the 233 callouts received in 2022, has prompted many to point fingers at inexperienced hikers who take on the mountain unprepared after seeing images and videos on social media.

The rescue team continued: “A photograph or video of Crib Goch can make an exposed Grade 1 scramble look like just another route to the summit.

“What it doesn’t show is how intimidating that ridge can be in cloud, rain or strong winds or how quickly a manageable situation can become a serious emergency.

“We want people to enjoy Eryri. We understand the physical and mental health benefits of spending time in the mountains but accidents happen, even to experienced, well-prepared people. That is why we volunteer.

“But enjoying the mountains also comes with personal responsibility. Too often, people simply don’t know that a route may require specific skills, equipment, fitness, experience and judgement and how quickly conditions can change.”

Mountain rescue teams in England and Wales handled almost 400 incidents involving 18-24-year-olds last year – more than double the 166 in 2019, which it is suspected may be to chase viral, often unmarked summit shots without the skills or kit for them.

With more people discovering walking routes through social media, hiking expert Claire Copeman says knowing how to judge a route, and preparing properly before setting out, is essential.

Claire, CEO and co-founder of Wales-based Adventure Tours UK, warned that walkers should be cautious about relying on routes they find online, particularly as relatively few trails in Eryri are fully waymarked.

She explained: “There are only a handful of truly waymarked trails within Eryri (Snowdonia) national park, such as the 83-mile circular Snowdonia Slate Trail and a few select short family walks.

“The vast majority of hiking routes are created from the amazing network of public footpaths and bridleways we’re fortunate to benefit from, but safe use of these requires an understanding of OS maps for advance route planning and the ability to navigate from a map once out on your hike.

“There are many online resources for researching some of the more popular walking routes too, but these vary in reliability and while some may provide a GPX route for digital navigation, others provide nothing more than a vague description – it’s important to choose your references very carefully.”

In addition, Claire highlighted that even if a trail appears suitable for beginners, walkers should still carry essential equipment in case conditions change or they run into difficulties.

Claire said: “Aside from the obvious walking boots / shoes, waterproof jacket & trousers, base layers, warm layers, hat etc, our top tips that many new hikers skip are a first aid kit, portable powerpack and a head torch – these things can really save you in an emergency, helping to patch up injuries, keep you in contact with emergency services and find your way off the mountain after dark.”

Finally, Claire highlighted the importance of choosing trails based on experience rather than the quality of the view or their popularity on social media.

She added: “If you know, you know… if you can’t read a route and know that it’s within your ability, it’s probably too much! Pick something shorter and lower level.

“The only way to match a trail to your experience level is to start at the beginning, and build up your experience. Choose a short, lower-level route, and at the end if you think you could have done more, great. Next time, choose something a little longer and maybe a little higher.

“Build gradually over time – the mountains aren’t going anywhere, so don’t rush this process. Even an ‘easy’ route can become difficult in the wrong conditions.”

“I think that experience comes from time spent in the mountains; hours, days, months and years, throughout changing seasons and weather. Experience is not successfully completing a difficult route once and thinking that means you know how to handle yourself in the mountains.”

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