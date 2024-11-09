Experts call for new ways of collecting data about the Welsh language

New methods of data collection need to be developed if we want a comprehensive picture of the state of the Welsh language and how it’s used, experts at Aberystwyth University warn.

In a newly-published report, researchers from the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society say there are a number of gaps in current Welsh language statistics and that the foundations of the available data need strengthening, particularly at a time when changes to the census are being considered.

Collection

The report recommends that quality data on the use of the language and its vitality is collected more regularly, and in a more systematic way than at present, saying such a move would support efforts to revitalise the language and provide a stronger foundation for language planning at national, regional and local levels.

The findings stem from a research project funded by the Welsh Language Commissioner which examined ways of developing alternative understandings of the vitality of regional or minority languages such as Welsh.

Dr Elin Royles, a member of the research team based at the University’s Department of International Politics, said:

“In order to ensure a strong evidence base for language planning policies promoting the Welsh language, we need a more thorough understanding of the state of the Welsh language and a greater emphasis on data collection regarding language use.

“At the moment, the census is the main source of linguistic data in terms of the number of people who speak Welsh or have skills in Welsh or other regional or minority languages ​​within the United Kingdom. However, the Office for National Statistics is considering changes to current arrangements and there is a suggestion that the census may not be conducted in the future. Therefore, this is a timely opportunity to evaluate which data is key to our understanding of the position of the Welsh language. It is crucial that any changes do not weaken our understanding of the state of the language.”

Emphasis

Co-researcher Dr Huw Lewis from the Department of International Politics, said:

“Although the census is an important source in terms of providing statistics about the number of people who can speak Welsh, we need to bear in mind that it is only held once every decade and that the data tells us nothing about where and how often people use the language on a day-to-day basis.

“It is therefore necessary to ensure data is collected more regularly in relation to the Welsh language and with a greater emphasis on trying to measure the use of the language to develop a more rounded picture of its vitality, which will assist in developing appropriate policies and interventions. There is also a need to ensure the data is shared and is publicly available to different partners.”

Professor Rhys Jones, from the University’s Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, was also part of the study. He added:

“As a result of our research and as part of our recommendations, we encourage policy makers in Wales to follow the example of the Basque Country and Catalonia. They use a comprehensive Linguistic Indicator System as part of their efforts to revive their languages.

“In Catalonia for example, the system has drawn attention to the shortage of doctors who speak Catalan, leading to efforts to support doctors to learn Catalan. It has also highlighted the situation as regards young people’s use of language on the multi-platform media, which led to the development of a channel for teenagers. Such a system would be a great asset to linguistic planning in Wales. Their use of methods such as Geographical Information Systems to map the vitality of minority languages is also significant.”

Progress

Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner Osian Llywelyn said:

“We were delighted to have had the opportunity to support this important report. Understanding the situation of the Welsh language and how, where and when it is used is at the core of all efforts to promote and support it. This work is particularly timely as the Senedd scrutinises the Welsh Language and Education Bill and as the work of the Welsh Communities Commission proceeds.

“These policy and legislative developments should give rise to a new discussion about how to measure progress against targets for the number of speakers and doubling the daily use of Welsh. This is an opportunity to think anew about what data we need and how to take advantage of the potential of technology to give us timely, authoritative and innovative data about the Welsh language and its speakers.”

