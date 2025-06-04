Experts warn of dangers of drowning in summer months

People are being warned of the dangers of being near water during the summer months after 18 accidental deaths in Wales last year.

The National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) has issued safety advice after May 2024 saw the most accidental water-related fatalities of last year at 28.

Professor Mike Tipton, NWSF chairman, from the University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratory, said: “Each one of these fatalities represents a tragedy and the loss of many years of life, all those involved have my deepest condolences.

“The National Water Safety Forum will continue to work tirelessly to reduce drownings in the UK through data-driven education, interventions, communication and campaigns.

“Because it is clear that drowning can occur anywhere and to anyone, I urge the general public to visit the National Water Safety Forum’s Respect the Water website to learn about water safety, and how to prevent themselves and others from drowning.

“A small amount of time devoted to drowning prevention could save many lives.”