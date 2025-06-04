Experts warn of dangers of drowning in summer months
People are being warned of the dangers of being near water during the summer months after 18 accidental deaths in Wales last year.
The National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) has issued safety advice after May 2024 saw the most accidental water-related fatalities of last year at 28.
Professor Mike Tipton, NWSF chairman, from the University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratory, said: “Each one of these fatalities represents a tragedy and the loss of many years of life, all those involved have my deepest condolences.
“The National Water Safety Forum will continue to work tirelessly to reduce drownings in the UK through data-driven education, interventions, communication and campaigns.
“Because it is clear that drowning can occur anywhere and to anyone, I urge the general public to visit the National Water Safety Forum’s Respect the Water website to learn about water safety, and how to prevent themselves and others from drowning.
“A small amount of time devoted to drowning prevention could save many lives.”
Cold water shock
Prof Tipton said that although air temperatures rise in the summer months, many inland waters remain below 16C.
He said that temperature is still hazardous for cold water shock, which is the body’s response to sudden immersion in cold water, which can lead to an involuntary gasp, rapid breath and loss of swimming ability, and it can result in drowning.
The figures released by NWSF show that 61% of accidental drownings happen in inland waterways such as rivers, canals, lakes, reservoirs and quarries.
Males make up 84% of deaths and of the 193 confirmed fatalities in the UK in 2024, 136 were in England, 33 in Scotland, 18 in Wales, and six in Northern Ireland.
Of these, 28 occurred in May, 25 in August and 21 in July.
Reminder
A University of Portsmouth spokeswoman said: “May 2024 was the month with the most accidental water-related fatalities, with 28 lives tragically lost.
“Sadly, we know that when air temperatures increase, we often see a rise in accidental drownings.
“With more hot weather promised across the UK in the coming weeks, increasing numbers of people will be spending time on or near the water.
“The National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) is reminding everyone to enjoy the water safely by being aware of the risks, and by knowing how to help themselves and others in an emergency.”
For water safety tips visit respectthewater.com
