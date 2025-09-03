Explicit images of Welsh Reform councillor found on adult websites

Emily Price

Explicit images of Reform UK’s newest Welsh councillor have been found on a number of adult websites, Nation.Cymru can reveal.

Trevethin community councillor Sarah Lang went viral online last week when she led a community litter pick in Torfaen with her top cut open and lace bra on show.

Following the clean up, Lang took part in a video alongside Reform’s only MS – Laura Anne Jones – who said the new councillor, “was walking the walk, not just talking the talk.”

Speaking with her cleavage on show, Lang said she had organised the litter pick because she wanted to prove that Nigel Farage’s party could, “lead from the front, get our sleeves rolled up and get in stuck in generally.”

“Unprofessional”

The footage went viral on X, racking up almost 3 million views and thousands of sexually suggestive comments.

A Reform UK source told Nation.Cymru that several party members complained about the “inappropriate and unprofessional” footage – but that Reform’s campaign director for Wales, Torfaen Councillor David Thomas, disregarded the concerns.

A search online revealed explicit images of Lang posing in provocative positions wearing lingerie on a number of adult websites under the pseudonym ‘Princess Spyderlily’.

We also found an inactive Only Fans account for Lang under the same name – It is unclear when the account was disabled.

The online subscription service widely known for its popularity with pornographers allows users to charge followers or “fans” for content.

On X, formally Twitter, we noted a disabled account for the community councillor under the name ‘SarahLangRoxx’.

Band

Lang was previously a member of the Welsh band ‘7th Circle’ and was well known for her classic rock performances whilst wearing revealing outfits.

She found fame on Ant and Dec’s TV quiz show ‘Poker Face’ in 2006 when she scooped a £1million prize.

In recent weeks she launched a political career with Reform UK and on August 1 she won the Trevethin community council by-election in Torfaen with 66.8% of the vote.

Lang launched a new Facebook account with the job title “politician” under the name ‘Cllr Sarah Lang’ on August 17 this year.

The profile photo for the account is a close up of Lang’s face.

But we found that the image had been cropped from a photo published on an adult website of Lang positioned in front of a bed with her cleavage showing.

The Reform politician has another Facebook account with over 9000 followers where she describes herself as a “digital creator”.

The account has over 80 cover photos but almost all of them have privacy settings in place.

Vetting

We asked Sarah Lang if she had made Reform UK aware that she features on several adult websites before standing to become a community councillor.

We also asked if she was concerned that her appearance on these explicit sites could impact her new political career?

Lang did not respond.

We asked Reform UK if Lang was vetted before joining the party.

We also asked if the party was aware of the councillor’s ‘Princess Spyderlily’ pseudonym or her Only Fans account.

Although a Reform UK spokesperson initially indicated they would answer our questions – they later stopped responding to our messages.