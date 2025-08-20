Explore Wales’ breathtaking coastal path with ‘Rail to Trail’ campaign

The Welsh Government has launched a campaign encouraging residents and visitors to Wales to jump on a train and head for one of the country’s famous coastal locations for a walk or bike ride this bank holiday.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has been running its ‘Rail to Trail’ campaign since 2022 originally to promote the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coastal Path.

The stretch is a continuous, 870-mile (1,400 km) footpath that follows the entire coastline of Wales making it the first coastal path in the world to trace the entire coastline of a country.

TfW has highlighted how different parts of the Coastal Path can be easily accessed from various railway stations on the Wales and Borders Network, ranging from Flint in the north to Tenby in the west.

The Wales Coast Path has become known worldwide, offering walkers the unique opportunity to take in Wales’ unique and stunning landscape.

As well as providing information on the 1,000 miles of walking routes across Wales, and accessible railway stations located close-by, the ‘Rail to Trail’ website allows users to plan their rail journey and walking program to suit individual needs.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “People aren’t always aware that many of our railway stations act as convenient gateways to famous national trails and walking routes in Wales.

“This is a brilliant campaign that promotes our rail network as a means of accessing our incredible coastal path.

“So, why not leave your car at home, jump on a train, get your walking boots and ruck sack on and go out and explore.”

For more information, please visit the following link: Rail to trail | Transport for Wales

