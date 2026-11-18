Nation Cymru staff

The Express has written an article on the “the UK’s PIP capital”, focusing on “furious locals” hitting out at “a generation of young people with no work ethic who allegedly drive flash cars funded by disability payouts while claiming they are too ill to work”.

The article published over the weekend shares that Blaenau Gwent is “home to the highest number of people who claim the state’s disability benefit”.

Referring to official figures, it states that Blaenau Gwent has become the UK’s hotspot for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims linked to anxiety and depression.

According to the figures, over one in 30 residents across Blaenau Gwent claim PIP on mental health grounds, with 34.4% citing psychiatric conditions.

It shares: “Overall, the area records a staggering 211 PIP claimants per 1,000 people – more than double the national average (97 per 1,000). While the breathtaking valley landscape draws half a million tourists and pumps £43million into the local economy every year, residents in Ebbw Vale tell a starkly different story on the ground.”

Speaking to local traders, who they claim are afraid to give their names “for fear of boycotts from benefit-claiming customers”, the article claims that the culture of handouts has “spiralled out of control”.

One shop worker told the Express: “I don’t think the work ethic is there anymore. They’re all out on a weekend driving around in a brand-new car paid for with their benefits, and during the week they’re too ill to work.”

“We had one customer who claimed she couldn’t walk properly and used a wheelchair. When her claim was knocked back and she failed to get PIP, the next minute she was walking down the road in high heels,” they added. “It makes me so angry because the system is so easy to take advantage of, and it’s us taxpayers who have to foot the bill.”

Speaking to pensioners in Ebbw Vale, one shared: “I worked all my life since I was 15 until I retired, because that’s what you had to do. These youngsters have it too easy. Meanwhile I’ve paid tax upon tax. It’s like the world has gone mad.”

A former steelworker blamed the closure of Ebbw Vale Steelworks and wider industry, telling the publication: “Some people are genuine, but I think the vast majority see it as an easy way of living.

“I’ve seen one young man walk into the doctor limping with a stick, but once he was down the street the limp stopped and he could walk fine. The way to address both issues is to bring back National Service to straighten them out.”

This “despair” was echoed by one young person they spoke to, who said: “I’ve applied for 32 jobs and they’ve either said no or ignored me,” he said. “Being homeless and unable to land a job has caused severe mental health problems. Lots of youths go around abusing locals, and that hostile environment creates anxiety for everyone.”

Milburn review

The article was written ahead of the publication of the Milburn review yesterday (17 November), which has proposed replacing existing disability benefits for under-25s.

Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for more jobs for young people in Wales, with Plaid warning that cutting support could penalise young disabled people and said Wales must receive funding for any new responsibilities.

Almost two in five disabled 19 to 24-year-olds in Wales were out of education, employment or training in the three years to June 2026, according to Welsh Government estimates. Among all 16 to 24-year-olds in Wales, the figure was around one in seven in the year to June 2026.

The independent review, led by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, proposes a new Youth Allowance and the removal of the health top-up to Universal Credit for under-25s. It also recommends replacing Personal Independence Payment for young claimants with a new allowance for those with significant, ongoing disability costs and more flexible local help for needs such as one-off expenses. The review acknowledges that some young people would be financially worse off at first.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told MPs that ministers had accepted a recommendation to offer eligible young people a six-month job after 12 months on Universal Credit, down from 18. He said the UK Government would work with devolved governments on how support is delivered and publish a white paper in the new year.

Ann Davies MP, Plaid Cymru’s work and pensions spokesperson, said Wales was already investing in skills, apprenticeships and routes into work. She said any funding settlement should reflect the scale of youth inactivity in Wales.

“Wales cannot be expected to take on greater responsibilities without the resources to deliver them,” she said.

“Young disabled people should not be penalised simply because of when they were born. Support must recognise the additional costs, barriers and challenges that disability brings, regardless of age.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader David Chadwick MP called on both governments to help businesses in Wales grow and hire more young people.

“Young people can’t fill jobs that don’t exist,” he said.

Support

Mr Chadwick said employers had told his party that Welsh Government support for apprenticeships and training was difficult to access. He called for further education and apprenticeships to equip young people with the skills local employers need and urged the UK Government to reverse its rise in employer National Insurance contributions.

The Mental Health Foundation welcomed the review’s emphasis on early mental health support. Alexa Knight, its director of policy and influencing, warned that reforms could make it harder for young people to find work if they left them financially worse off or harmed their mental health.

She said support should continue once young people start a job or training, and called for the impact on their mental health to be assessed.

Read the Express article UK town where locals claim kids ‘buy flash cars with benefits but are too sick to work in full here.