Extended surrender period sees 38 firearms removed from Welsh streets

A further 38 firearms have been handed in to South Wales Police during March and April, after the force extended a surrender period due to public support.

In February, under the banner of In The Wrong Hands, the force supported a national firearms surrender campaign, which saw 160 items surrendered for safe destruction. This total included 32 top-venting blank firer guns, which recently became illegal following a change in legislation, and six other illegal firearms.

Twenty-five licensed firearms were also surrendered alongside other firearms such as air weapons and BB guns.

Successful

Such was the positive response from local communities, the surrender period was extended for an additional two months, and once again proved successful.

In addition to the 38 firearms surrendered – which included three blank firers, one replica or antique firearm and 15 air weapons and BB guns – an equal amount of ammunition and other accessories were also handed in to our various stations.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Williams, gun crime lead for South Wales Police, thanked local communities for playing their part to keep gun crime rates in south Wales low.

“It’s been really encouraging to see the public support not only the initial national surrender campaign, but also the period which we extended locally,” he said.

Devastating

DCI Williams continued: “Fortunately, gun crime rates in south Wales remain extremely low, but recent events in our communities demonstrate just how devastating the consequences can be if firearms fall into the wrong hands.

“Our In the Wrong Hands campaign is as much about raising awareness as it is removing firearms from our communities. It reminded licenced firearms holders to ensure they were still operating within the law, and also reminded our communities that even seemingly ‘harmless’ weapons such as a BB gun can be used to cause injury, incite fear or perpetrate serious offences.

“While gun crime rates do remain low in south Wales, we are committed to ensuring it remains that way and we will not be complacent.

“Although the campaign period has ended, the opportunity for the public to play their part to keep our communities safe has not. Weapons can be handed in at any point – there is no need to wait for a surrender period.”