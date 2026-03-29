Extension of former village school used as community hub granted

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A call to extend a former village school used as a community hub has been given the go-ahead.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Brendan Patchall, through agent Kinver Kreations Ltd, sought permission for an extension of Yr Hen Ysgol, Dinas Cross.

The application said of Yr Hen Ysgol: “The Old School (Yr Hen Ysgol) at Dinas Cross Pembrokeshire is the community hub. The venue hosts many events including arts, sports, education, music and hobbies and serves as a warm, safe haven. They are a registered charity, acting as a non-profit-making organisation, run by unpaid volunteers.”

An officer report recommending approval said: “The Old School has significant historical and community value. The site was originally gifted to the people of Dinas Cross by the Barony of Kemaes (Cemaes) during the 19th Century for the construction of a village school.

“The building is representative of a typical Victorian school structure, constructed of locally sourced rubble stone, much of which has been rendered, beneath pitched slate roofs. Its simple, functional form and modest detailing reflect the vernacular architectural traditions of rural Pembrokeshire during that period.

“The building has been subject to a series of extensions and alterations over time, resulting in an irregular plan form. Notwithstanding these changes, the property retains its historic character and continues to serve the community, now functioning as a community hall.”

It went on to say: “The scale of the extension is considered subservient to the existing building, representing a logical and proportionate addition that does not dominate the host structure. The siting to the rear ensures that the more sensitive public-facing elevations of the building remain largely unaffected.”

It concluded: “The proposed development seeks to extend and enhance an existing community facility at Yr Hen Ysgol, Dinas Cross. The scheme represents a proportionate and well considered addition to the building, which will improve its functionality, accessibility and long-term viability as an important local community asset.”

The application was conditionally approved by park planners.