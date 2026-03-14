Extra £1 million to help feed families in Wales

Community food organisations and food banks across Wales are receiving an extra £1 million to help feed more people who need support.

With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East causing uncertainty across global markets, potentially pushing up the cost of everyday life, it is a critical time for households already under financial pressure.

The funding will help organisations buy, store and distribute food, including surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, enabling them to meet growing demand.

The funding brings the total Welsh Government investment in emergency food aid this year to £3.44 million, and forms part of wider action to help households facing hardship.

Between 2022 and 2026 the Welsh Government has invested over £7bn to support households through programmes to alleviate financial pressures.

Through the Claim What’s Yours campaign, which directs people to Advicelink Cymru for support, over £10.5 million has been returned to people in Wales since 2020.

The service helps people access benefits, pensions, help with care costs and council tax reductions they may be entitled to.

The Welsh Government also allocates over £30 million each year to the Warm Homes Nest scheme and £7.4 million since 2022 to the Fuel Bank Foundation to tackle energy poverty.

Eligible households receiving both the Council Tax Reduction Scheme and Disabled Band Reduction are receiving an automatic £100 payment for this winter through their local authority.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “The cost of living continues to put pressure on many households across Wales, and the war in the Middle East potentially may drive up prices, adding to the anxiety many people already feel about putting food on the table, paying their bills and heating their homes.

“Supporting people through these pressures is a priority for us and we are doing all we can to help those who need support. This additional £1 million will help community organisations and food banks reach more people, as part of the wider work we are undertaking to tackle poverty.

“Whether you are struggling with daily expenses, managing debt or unsure what help is available, Advicelink Cymru is there to help you claim the support you are entitled to.”

People can contact Advicelink Cymru on 0800 702 2020 for free and confidential advice.