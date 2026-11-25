Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government is investing an extra £19.35m in home energy improvements to help households across Wales cut their heating bills this winter.

The funding will be split between two schemes. Social landlords will receive an additional £15.2m through the Optimised Retrofit Programme, while £4.15m will go to Nest, which provides free home energy improvements to eligible households on low incomes.

The extra money takes this year’s retrofit budget to £122m. The Welsh Government expects that funding to pay for around 11,600 upgrades to social homes across Wales during 2026–27, including insulation, solar panels and heat pumps.

Ministers say delivering the work through social landlords allows improvements to be made on a larger scale. The programme is also intended to support local jobs and training for workers who install and maintain clean heating and energy efficiency measures.

The additional money takes Nest’s budget to £42m this financial year. Housing Minister Siân Gwenllian visited one of the scheme’s customers, Ava Richardson, in Merthyr Tydfil this week.

Ms Richardson had been left without working heating after her boiler failed. Nest installed a replacement boiler and loft insulation. The Welsh Government estimates the two improvements will save her around £459 a year on energy bills.

“Too many homes in Wales are cold, damp and expensive to heat,” Ms Gwenllian said. “Ava’s story shows what a difference our investment makes to people’s lives and to their bills.”

She added: “Cutting bills and cutting carbon emissions go hand in hand, and this funding, on top of the extra investment in our budget, means more households will have a warmer home and more affordable energy costs this winter.”

The announcement covers spending in the current financial year. For 2027–28, the Welsh Government’s draft budget proposes £180m for schemes to improve home energy efficiency and cut emissions from housing. Ministers say that would be a record allocation.