Extra £20m earmarked to increase supply of social housing across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

An extra £20 million has been earmarked to increase the supply of social housing across Wales, with ministers aiming to move more people out of temporary accommodation and into permanent homes.

The funding, which is subject to Senedd approval next month, will be allocated to the Welsh Government’s Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) during the current financial year.

The programme supports projects including the purchase of existing properties, the conversion of buildings and bringing empty homes back into use, with the aim of providing permanent housing more quickly.

The additional investment forms part of the Welsh Government’s target to deliver 20,000 new social homes and reduce reliance on temporary accommodation.

Cabinet Secretary for Local Government, Housing and Planning Siân Gwenllian said the funding would help people move into more suitable housing.

“Everyone in Wales deserves a safe, stable home,” she said.

“This £20 million investment means we can get more people out of temporary accommodation and into quality homes more quickly.”

The announcement came during a visit to a recently completed social housing development in Llanrwst, where housing association Adra has built 14 homes with Welsh Government grant support.

New tenant Lowri Budd said moving into the development had transformed life for her family.

“We now have a house that we can really call our home and we couldn’t be happier,” she said.

“The house will make such a huge difference to our lives. We have somewhere that is safe and comfortable, while still being part of the local community in Llanrwst.”

The Welsh Government said schemes supported through the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme are intended to provide quicker housing solutions than traditional new-build developments by making better use of existing properties as well as delivering new homes.

Adra, which manages the Llanrwst development, said demand for affordable housing remained high across north Wales.

‘Clear demand’

Head of Development Huw Evans said the housing association had committed to building up to 800 new homes across the region by 2030.

“There has been a clear demand for affordable homes in this part of the Conwy Valley, a reflection of the demand for such homes across Wales,” he said.

The additional £20 million was announced as part of the Welsh Government’s first supplementary budget for 2026-27, which will be debated by the Senedd in July.

If approved, the funding will be used during the current financial year to increase the availability of social housing across Wales.