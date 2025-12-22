Extra £2m approved for secondary school redevelopment project

A secondary school is on track for “significant improvements” after the council agreed to increase its budget for the project by almost £2m.

The total investment of almost £24 million for new buildings, upgrades to existing building, sports facilities and resources at Ysgol Tryfan, moved a step closer this week.

It came as Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet gave approval to up the budget for work planned at the secondary school on Lôn Powys.

It agreed to transfer £1.96m from the council’s Asset Management Plan to help cover the total projected costs for the work at a meeting on Tuesday, December 16.

It was needed, a report stated, to address inflation costs and general increase in building materials, which had gone up since an original budget for the project was established in 2018.

The council had submitted a ‘Strategic Outline Programme’ application for funding from the 21st Century Schools Programme to the Welsh Government back in 2018.

The sum of £18m had been earmarked for investment in secondary education in Bangor, specifically Ysgol Tryfan, as part of a £56.14m capital programme, with a contribution of £37.46m from the Welsh Government and £18.68m in match funding from Cyngor Gwynedd.

Work would include the creation of new buildings and substantial improvements to some existing buildings, together with sports resources and facilities.

However, the report noted, since the original project budget was agreed by Welsh Government, there had been “a significant increase in inflation and building material costs, leading to far higher costs to deliver capital projects in general”.

Cyngor Gwynedd will now contribute £8.3 million (35%) of the investment and the remaining £15.3 million (65%) is set to come from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, subject to the Government’s approval of the council’s business cases.

The council says it will now “press ahead” to discuss the matter with the Welsh Government.

Dr Geraint Owen Jones, headteacher at Ysgol Tryfan, said in a statement: “As a former pupil and now headteacher of Ysgol Tryfan, I very much welcome the news of the significant investment to our school.

“This is an important step towards ensuring that our pupils are taught in a modern, safe and future-proof environment.

“Since the school was founded in 1978, Ysgol Tryfan has been a central part of the Bangor community, providing quality Welsh-medium education to generations of young people.

“We pride ourselves on our tradition of nurturing talent, promoting Welsh culture and offering a wide range of opportunities to our pupils.

“This new investment will ensure that we can continue with our vision, and we look forward to the next chapter for the school with facilities that reflect the needs of the 21st century.

“The proposed improvements will offer rich learning opportunities for our young people and support our commitment to excellence.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cyngor Gwynedd, the Welsh Government, our parents, Governors and our local community for their support and patience as these plans develop.”

In a statement Councillor Dewi Jones, Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet member for education, said: “Ensuring that all Gwynedd children are educated in buildings that are modern and fit for purpose is a priority for Cyngor Gwynedd.

“Our plans for Ysgol Tryfan are a great example of how the Council’s departments can work with the school community for the benefit of our young people and teaching staff.

“Alongside this, this Council is committed to reducing our carbon emissions and to work in a more environmentally friendly way. These plans mean that the school will significantly reduce its carbon footprint, also leading to being more cost-effective to run in the future.

“Like any other significant project, it takes time to move the work forward and I am grateful to the school for their patience as our officers complete the preparatory work.

“Unfortunately, since discussions about this project began, inflation and the cost of building materials have significantly increased.

“This is why we have today approved the transfer an additional £1.96 million from the Council’s Asset Management Plan.”