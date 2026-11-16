Extra £624,000 for Welsh farm projects to restore habitats and cut flood risk

Nation.Cymru staff

More farmers in Wales will receive funding to restore habitats, improve water quality and reduce flood risk after the Welsh Government put an extra £624,000 into its Ffermio Bro scheme.

The government said strong demand for the scheme meant more projects were ready to start. The farmers involved have already drawn up plans with local advisers and landscape partnerships, and the work is due to be completed by March 2027.

Ffermio Bro was launched in May 2025 and supports farmers in Wales’ national parks and national landscapes, which together cover about a quarter of the country.

It funds work across several farms, such as restoring wetlands and slowing the flow of water to reduce flood risk downstream.

In Eryri National Park, seven farmers in the Bro Machno group have been working together across the Dyffryn Conwy catchment. Their project uses natural flood management to reduce flood risk and restore wetland habitats.

In its first year, the scheme supported work across more than 10,000 hectares, according to the Welsh Government. More than 100,000 trees were planted and over 37km of hedgerows were planted or restored.

Ministers announced £6.5m for the scheme over the two years to March 2028, with £5.5m earmarked for farmers to carry out work on their land. The rest supports activities including ecological surveys, training and advice.

Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said: “Farmers up and down Wales have told me that they are ready to act for nature, and we are backing them.

“This extra £624,000 of funding means more projects can start now, helping restore habitats, improve water quality and reduce flood risk.

“Projects like this help to keep family farms strong and our rural communities thriving.”