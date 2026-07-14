Extra police patrols return to crackdown on summer antisocial behaviour

Nation.Cymru staff

Extra police and security patrols will return this summer as part of a long-running operation to tackle antisocial behaviour during the busy holiday season.

The initiative, Operation Lion, will see Transport for Wales (TfW), British Transport Police (BTP) and Dyfed-Powys Police increase their presence in Tenby and across Pembrokeshire throughout the six-week school summer holidays.

Launched in 2015, the annual operation is designed to address the seasonal rise in antisocial behaviour as thousands of visitors head to the county.

British Transport Police officers will patrol the area every Friday to Sunday, while TfW security teams will operate on trains between Tenby and Pembroke Dock and on the final evening service to Carmarthen.

The operation aims to reduce incidents of public disorder, vandalism and other forms of antisocial behaviour, while providing a visible policing presence and engaging with local communities.

The announcement comes three months after a violent disorder incident at Tenby railway station left four people in hospital with stab wounds.

Following that incident, Dyfed-Powys Police, British Transport Police, Pembrokeshire County Council and TfW pledged to strengthen patrols and reassure residents and visitors ahead of the peak tourist season.

TfW Security Manager Simon Turton said: “We’re proud to once again support Operation Lion alongside our colleagues from British Transport Police and Dyfed-Powys Police.

“This initiative is a great example of partnership working in action. Through a proactive, community-focused approach, we have helped reduce antisocial behaviour in Tenby and across Pembrokeshire over the years, and we are committed to building on that success again this summer.

“Our aim is simple: to ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy everything these fantastic areas have to offer in a safe and welcoming environment.”

TfW said Operation Lion has helped reduce antisocial behaviour during previous summers through high-visibility patrols and rapid responses to incidents, earning positive feedback from local residents and businesses.

Visitors can expect to see an increased police and security presence at railway stations, on trains and in key locations across Tenby and Pembrokeshire throughout the school summer holidays.