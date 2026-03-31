Extra rail services announced for JD Welsh Cup Final

Transport for Wales (TfW) has confirmed additional rail services to support fans travelling from North Wales to the JD Welsh Cup Final between Caernarfon Town and Flint Town United.

The Welsh cup final held at Rodney Parade, Newport on Sunday, 12 April is one of the most celebrated dates in the domestic football calendar. With both finalists from North Wales, thousands of supporters are expected to make the journey to Newport.

To meet the demand, TfW has introduced dedicated rail services to make sure fans can travel to and from the game: 08:20 Holyhead – Newport and 18:09 Cardiff – Holyhead

Georgina Porter, Customer Delivery and Events Planning Manager for Transport for Wales said: “Our close partnership with the FAW continues to deliver for fans. By providing these extra services, we’re making it easier for fans to support their team and travel to the final sustainably.

“We want everyone to have a memorable match day experience and ask that all passengers travel responsibly and treat our staff with respect.”

Macsen Jones, FAW Fan Engagement Executive said:“We’d like to thank Transport for Wales for their support of the JD Welsh Cup Final and for providing additional rail services for this year’s match.

“These services will help ensure supporters of both Caernarfon Town and Flint Town United can travel to Newport and return to North Wales safely and conveniently on the same day.

“Strong collaboration between major events and transport partners is essential in supporting football fans across Wales.”

TfW is working in close collaboration with British Transport Police to monitor expected passenger numbers. Extra security will be present at key stations and on board services.

Passengers are reminded that anti-social behaviour or verbal abuse toward staff will not be tolerated.

Fans are encouraged to book their rail tickets in advance via the TfW app or website – www.tfw.wales