Extra train services announced for Cardiff Half Marathon

With over 25,000 runners expected to arrive in Cardiff ahead of the Half marathon on Sunday 5 October, Transport for Wales is putting on additional train services to help people get to and from the event.

Those heading into Cardiff will benefit from earlier train services from key locations including Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil, Caerphilly, Barry Island, Penarth, Hereford, and Newport.

These services have been specially arranged to ensure smooth travel to the start line near Cardiff Castle, just a short 12-minute walk from Cardiff Central station.

Feedback

Building on customer feedback from last year’s event, TfW will offer more train capacity for the event to meet growing demand.

Post race services are also in place to get people home safely and quickly.

While essential engineering works are taking place on some routes, dedicated bus services will be in place in all affected locations to ensure participants and spectators can still reach the city in time for the 10am race start.

Locations where there will be a bus service in operation include the Maesteg line, the Ebbw Vale line, and the Rhymney line. A full breakdown of train services and bus options is available on our website here.

Customer support teams will be available to assist passengers and maintain a standard travel experience for both runners and supporters.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their journey details in advance.

Ease

TfW Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager Georgie Wills said: “We saw how much of a difference extra services made to people attending the race last year, so we were keen to build on that and make sure runners could get to the start line with ease again this time around.

“Once again, we’ve worked closely with the race organisers, Network Rail and GWR to put together a plan that gets early morning services running from key locations.

“Taking the train straight into the heart of Cardiff is still the easiest and most stress-free way to arrive, so no need to worry about parking or lifts.

“Best of luck to everyone taking part. We’re looking forward to welcoming you onboard!”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales added: “We’re so thrilled to be working with Transport for Wales on the provision of extra trains for the Oysho Cardiff Half Marathon.

“The extra services went down extremely well last year, so it’s fantastic that we’re able to offer even more options to runners for getting to this year’s start line more sustainably.

“We’d like to thank TfW for continuing to work with us on this and we encourage as many people as possible to utilise these extra services.”