Extra trains added as thousands prepare for Cardiff 10K

Nation.Cymru staff

Extra early-morning trains are being laid on to help thousands of runners and spectators travel to a major road race this weekend.

Transport for Wales (TfW) will run additional services from Pontypridd, Caerphilly, Barry Island and Newport ahead of the Kidney Wales CDF 10K in Cardiff on Sunday, September 6.

More than 10,000 people are expected to take part as the event celebrates its 40th anniversary.

TfW said services are expected to be busy and passengers should plan ahead, particularly as road closures will be in place in Cardiff city centre.

The additional trains also mark the start of a new partnership between TfW and Run 4 Wales Group covering events during 2026 and 2027.

It will include races such as the Cardiff Half Marathon, ABP Newport Marathon, Porthcawl 10K and Barry Island 10K.

There are also plans to integrate TrawsCymru and fflecsi services with Always Aim High events in North Wales.

Georgie Porter, TfW’s head of events planning and delivery, said: “We’re focused on making travel easier, simpler, and better for the people and communities we serve, and the partnership with Run 4 Wales will help us deliver just that.

“By adding extra services, we’re providing the connections that bring everyone together on race day.

“Whether you’re running the race or travelling to cheer on a friend, we encourage everyone to plan ahead as services are expected to be busy.”

Matt Newman, Run 4 Wales Group chief executive, said: “Making it easier for people to travel sustainably to our events is so important to us, so we’re delighted to be partnering with Transport for Wales which is providing extra train services for the Kidney Wales CDF 10K.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing how our partnership grows and develops over the upcoming event season and helping people arrive to our events via public transport.”

Passengers travelling from the Ebbw Vale area should be aware that rail replacement buses will be operating between Ebbw Vale and Newport and are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

TfW said pay-as-you-go ticketing will remain available, with validators located close to most replacement bus stops. Where a validator is unavailable, passengers can buy tickets through the TfW app or website or speak to revenue protection staff at key locations.

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