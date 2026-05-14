Extra trains confirmed for weekend of events across south Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Extra trains have been confirmed for a weekend of events taking place across south Wales.

Transport for Wales (TfW) will have additional rail services and increased capacity on Saturday and Sunday (16 – 17 May) to support those travelling to Monster Jam, Gŵyl Fach y Fro and the Barry Island 10K.

On Saturday 16 May, Monster Jam returns to the Principality Stadium, while Barry Island hosts Gŵyl Fach y Fro, a popular Welsh language festival.

The weekend concludes on Sunday 17 May with the Barry Island 10K, which will see thousands of runners and spectators heading to the Vale of Glamorgan.

To meet the expected demand, TfW has put on additional services and increased capacity across the network.

Following the Monster Jam event on Saturday, passengers heading to the Valleys or the Vale of Glamorgan are advised to use Cardiff Queen Street with all other queues at Cardiff Central square.

A queuing system will be in place from 17:00.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead, check the latest timetable information and allow extra time for their journeys.

Georgina Porter, Customer Delivery and Events Planning Manager for Transport for Wales said: “It’s a fantastic weekend for South Wales with a real mix of sport, culture, and family entertainment. Having multiple events across Cardiff and Barry Island means our services will be much busier than usual.

“We’ve worked closely with event organisers, including Run 4 Wales, to ensure we’re providing as much capacity as possible. We want everyone to enjoy their day, so we’re asking customers to plan ahead, check the latest travel information, and allow extra time for their journeys.”

Gareth Ludkin, Head of Sustainability at Run 4 Wales said: “We’re delighted to have the support of Transport for Wales (TfW) ahead of our Barry Island 10K event this weekend, encouraging our participants and supporters to travel sustainably.

“It is really important to us, and the continued support of TfW will help us to significantly reduce the environmental impact of our events.

“Travelling by train is one of the easiest and most stress-free ways to start your race day.”

Aled Wyn Phillips, Service Manager at Menter Bro Morgannwg added: “Gŵyl Fach y Fro organised by Menter Bro Morgannwg, is the Vale of Glamorgan’s biggest Welsh‑language celebration, drawing nearly 9,000 people to Barry Island.

“This free, family‑friendly festival brings music, performance and community spirit to a vibrant, iconic setting.

“This year’s boost to public transport is a game‑changer, making access easier and opening the festival up to even more people than ever before.”