Extra trains for Cardiff Half Marathon and Wales v Denmark

Nation.Cymru staff

Extra trains will run into Cardiff on Sunday as the city hosts the Cardiff Half Marathon and Wales’ Nations League match against Denmark.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has added services and increased capacity on key routes for October 4, when more than 27,500 runners and thousands of spectators are expected for the race before football fans head to Cardiff City Stadium.

The operator said it had worked with race organiser Run 4 Wales and responded to feedback from last year’s event to help runners reach the start on time.

An additional direct train to north Wales will leave Cardiff at 10.44pm after the football.

TfW has also worked with Great Western Railway to arrange three extra morning services:

• 7.45am Bristol Parkway to Cardiff Central, arriving at 8.18am.

• 7.30am Swansea to Cardiff Central, arriving at 8.28am.

• 8.57am Newport to Cardiff Central, arriving at 9.10am.

Passengers using the Cheltenham to Gloucester line should allow for engineering work, with replacement buses operating over the weekend.

A queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central, while Cardiff Queen Street will stay open throughout the day.

Cathays station will close from 11am except for passengers requiring accessible access.

Georgie Porter, TfW’s head of events planning and delivery, said: “We’ve listened to feedback from last year and put extra services, extra capacity and extra staff in place to help everyone get to Cardiff on time.

“For those running the Cardiff Half Marathon, we wish you all a big pob lwc! If you’re coming into the city as a spectator, consider travelling a little later in the morning to help ease early demand for runners.

“The city centre is expected to be busy, and we encourage everyone to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

TfW staff will offer travel advice at the Runners Village near City Hall. Passengers can check services through the TfW app or website.

Road closures

Road restrictions begin several days before the race, with College Road between Museum Avenue and King Edward VII Avenue closed from 5am on Wednesday, September 30, until 11.59pm on Monday, October 5.

King Edward VII Avenue between Boulevard de Nantes and City Hall Road will close from 5am on Thursday, October 1, until late on October 5.

Further restrictions affecting sections of King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, Gorsedd Gardens Road and City Hall Road begin on Friday, October 2.

Access for private parking and deliveries will be maintained in parts of the Civic Centre until 9am on race day.

On Sunday, closures between 4am and noon will affect North Road south of Boulevard de Nantes, part of the A4161, Kingsway, Duke Street, Castle Street and Cowbridge Road East between Castle Street and Cathedral Road.

North Road between Colum Road and Boulevard de Nantes will shut from 6am until 10.45am. Colum Road and part of Park Place will close between 10am and 3.10pm.

Restrictions

Rolling closures will operate along the race route between 8.30am and 3.10pm, with roads reopening when it is safe.

The course passes through Wellington Street, Leckwith Road and Sloper Road before continuing along Penarth Road and across the Cardiff Bay Barrage.

It takes in parts of Penarth and Cardiff Bay, returning along Lloyd George Avenue before heading through Adamsdown, Roath and Cathays to finish on Museum Avenue.

Affected roads include Richmond Road, Albany Road, Penylan Road, Ninian Road, Lake Road East and West, Cathays Terrace and Corbett Road.

Temporary security measures will also restrict access to residential streets including Beatty Avenue, Queen Anne Square and Lady Mary Road.

Cathays Cemetery will remain accessible via Allensbank Road until Fairoak Road reopens.

A diversion for Cardiff Bay residents and businesses will use Celerity Drive, Craiglee Drive, Letton Way, Lloyd George Avenue and Bute Place.

Normal access will return as closures are lifted.

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