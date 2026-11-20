Nation.Cymru staff

Rugby fans heading to Cardiff for Wales v Australia on Saturday are being urged to check their last train home, with busy services expected and no direct trains to London after the match.

The final group game of the Nations Championship kicks off at 8.10pm at the Principality Stadium. Great Western Railway (GWR) will run extra trains from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Bristol and Swindon after the match. The late kick-off means none will continue to London Paddington.

Transport for Wales (TfW) will also provide extra capacity. More than 100,000 passengers travelled into and out of Cardiff across the opening two fixtures against Japan and New Zealand.

Ticket sales for Saturday’s match have surged since Wales beat New Zealand 35–28 in front of more than 55,000 supporters last weekend, their first victory over the All Blacks in 73 years.

Which station to use

Post-match queues will open at 9.30pm. Supporters travelling on Valleys or Vale of Glamorgan lines should head to Cardiff Queen Street. Those travelling to Ebbw Vale or Maesteg should queue on Central Square outside Cardiff Central, along with passengers for Swansea, Bristol and Swindon.

Both stations will have an accessibility queue. Passengers should buy their tickets before joining a queue. Work on the redevelopment of Cardiff Central means the space behind the station previously used by Valleys and Vale passengers is no longer available.

GWR is advising fans travelling into Cardiff to reserve seats in advance. Rachel Geliamassi, its customer services director, said: “The late kick-off time means we won’t be able to carry fans all the way back to London. Please do check journey details and allow sufficient time to board trains safely. Remember that trains will be extremely busy leading up to kick-off and immediately following the match.”

Road closures and buses

Roads around the stadium will close from 4pm until midnight, including Castle Street, Westgate Street, St Mary Street and Wood Street. Scott Road and Park Street will close earlier, at 7am, to allow preparations at Gate 5.

Penarth Road will close around 30 minutes before the end of the match and could remain closed for up to an hour after the final whistle.

Cardiff Bus Interchange will close during the restrictions and local buses will be diverted. National Express coaches will continue to use Sophia Gardens, while FlixBus will use its usual stop by Friary Gardens on North Road.

Park and ride

With the M4 expected to be busy, Cardiff Council is advising drivers to use the park and ride beside the Vindico Arena on International Drive in Cardiff Bay (CF11 0JS). The first bus leaves the car park at noon and the last return service leaves Tresillian Way in the city centre at midnight.

Event parking at the Civic Centre and Sophia Gardens will be open from 8am until midnight, at £20 for cars and £30 for coaches. Drivers can pre-book or pay by card on the day. Book event parking or park and ride