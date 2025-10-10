Extra trains scheduled for Football World Cup qualifier.

Transport for Wales is running extra trains to ensure the ‘Red Wall’ can get to and from the capital for the World Cup qualifier fixture against Belgium.

Thousands of Welsh football supporters are set to travel Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, 13 October 2025, with expanded capacity and retimed train services in place along key routes to help support Wales in their pursuit of World Cup qualification

To support fans travelling, TfW will be running a later service to North Wales from Cardiff after the game.

Fans are advised to use the TfW website or app to check the latest timetable information, which includes details of additional post-match services being provided: Wales internationals | Transport for Wales

Advice

Georgie Wills, Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager at Transport for Wales said: “We continue to work closely with the FAW and understand that the fixture against Belgium is one of the most important games of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We’re doing everything we can to accommodate the ‘Red Wall’ so they can arrive on-time to cheer on the team and get home safely.”

The closest railway station to the stadium is Ninian Park, which is approximately a five-minute walk from the ground. Supporters are reminded that the extra services will be busy and are advised to arrive at the station promptly after the final whistle.

Fans are encouraged to buy before they board via the TfW app or website: https://tfw.wales/

Cardiff Bus

Cardiff Bus will also be running a shuttle buses on route 95 between the city centre and Cardiff City Stadium for the game.

Buses will depart from Wood Street (JB) in the city centre and run every 15 minutes to the stadium. The first bus leaves 2 hours before kick-off, and the last bus leaves 15 minutes before kick-off. Return services will run back to the city centre after the match.