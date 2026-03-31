Extra UK troops to defend Gulf against Iranian attacks, Healey announces

Extra UK troops are being sent to the Middle East to help the UK’s allies defend their skies from Iranian attacks.

On a trip to Gulf nations, Defence Secretary John Healey announced the UK will deploy the Sky Sabre air defence missile system in Saudi Arabia and extend UK Typhoon jets’ action in Qatar.

Additional air defence teams and systems have also arrived in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Mr Healey said “Britain’s best” will help protect Gulf partners as he visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

Sky Sabre – and a Royal Artillery battery and battle space managers who operate the system – will be moved to Saudi Arabia this week.

The defence system, composed of radars, control node, and missile launchers, can intercept munitions and aircraft.

It will be integrated into broader Saudi and regional air defences, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

As he met UK troops at Qatar’s Dukhan airbase, the Defence Secretary confirmed British Typhoons will continue their action in Qatar.

The Royal Air Force’s joint Typhoon squadron with Qatar deployed to the Gulf in January amid rising tensions in the region, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the dispatch of four more of the fighter jets to the state earlier this month.

Mr Healey thanked pilots who have been conducting flying missions over Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates since the start of the US-Israel war against Iran more than a month ago.

Gulf nations have borne the brunt of Tehran’s retaliation, with thousands of Iranian missiles and drones targeting US military sites and energy infrastructure.

British pilots operating Typhoon, F-35, Wildcat and Merlin helicopters have exceeded more than 1,280 flying hours in the Middle East, according to the MoD.

Mr Healey also said on Tuesday that the UK’s Lightweight Multirole Launcher has arrived in Bahrain, supported by a team of UK experts who will help integrate the short-range air defence system into Bahraini defences.

Rapid Sentry, a ground-based short-range missile launching weapon, is now in Kuwait, where the RAF’s counter‑drone Orcus system is also allowing soldiers to detect Iran’s Shahed drones early.

Mr Healey said: “Iran’s aggressive attacks continue to threaten our allies and interests in the Middle East.

“That’s why the UK has been flying defensive missions since day one of this conflict to protect British interests and allies – and today we’re delivering further support by extending our UK jets in Qatar and deploying extra air defence teams and systems to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

“I am proud of the courage and professionalism our armed forces have shown since the start of the war and my message to Gulf partners is: Britain’s best will help you defend your skies.

“I pay tribute to the heroic efforts of our partners across the Gulf in protecting their nations.

“We will stand by our long-term partners in the Middle East and continue to push for a swift resolution to this conflict.”

The Defence Secretary met the Emir of Qatar, the King of Bahrain and defence leaders from all three nations during his trip.

They discussed the conflict, further UK-Gulf co-operation on regional security, and Iran’s selective blockade of the vital oil and gas shipping route the Strait of Hormuz, which alongside its attacks on Gulf nations has pushed up global energy prices.