Extradition granted by judge for ‘FBI most wanted’ man found in rural Wales

A suspected terrorist found in Wales after more than 20 years on the run from the FBI can be extradited to the US over a series of bombings, a judge has ruled.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 47, is suspected over three bombings at two companies linked to animal testing in the San Francisco area of California in 2003.

San Diego was on the FBI’s “most wanted” list after coming under suspicion shortly after the attacks, and was arrested in November 2024 – after 21 years on the run – at a rural property near woodland in Conwy.

San Diego fought against extradition, arguing that he would not face a fair trial in the US due to political and legal interference.

But District Judge Sam Goozee has now rejected the arguments, paving the way for San Diego to be sent to the US.

The defendant could, however, mount an appeal against the ruling, while the Home Secretary has to ultimately approve his extradition.

San Diego, who was born in Berkeley, California, is accused of involvement in the detonation of explosives at two companies, Chiron Corporation and Shaklee Corporation.

The firms both “had a relationship with the research organisation Huntingdon Life Sciences, which conducted animal testing”, a summary of the US prosecution case sets out.

“The companies were targeted because of this relationship.

“Chiron was a pharmaceutical company. Shaklee was a company which manufactured vitamins and supplements among other products and was a division of Japanese pharmaceutical company Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co.”

Two bombs went off at Chiron in Emeryville, California, on August 28 2003, at just before 3am and a minute before 4am, the court heard.

“There were employees on site at the time, but no one was hurt”, the summary continues.

“Damage to property was caused.”

US prosecutors say a person holding a bag was caught on CCTV outside the building prior to both explosions, and the following day a group called Animal Liberation Brigade, Revolutionary Cells, “claimed responsibility for the bombing”.

The group’s message read: “In the early hours of August 28th volunteers from Revolutionary Cells descended on the animal killing scum Chiron.

“We left them with a small surprise of 2 pipe bombs filled with ammonium nitrate slurry with redundant timers.

“This action came about because Chiron has continued their murderous connections with Huntingdon Life Sciences even though they have been exposed numerous times as some of the most egregious animal killers in the industry.”

The second bombing happened at Shaklee in Pleasanton, California, on September 26 2003, at around 3.20am.

It is said that while no one was hurt, the explosive had been “strapped with nails”.

San Diego is said to have been “nearby” when the bomb went off, and was stopped by a traffic officer an hour before the explosion.

San Diego’s home was raided in October 2003, and it is said a magazine linked to Animal Liberation Brigade was recovered as well as “pamphlets, books and clothing …which indicated an interest in animal rights”.

San Diego is also accused of having bomb making ingredients in his car, including copper coil, black PVC pipes, chemicals and wire stripper.

A reward of 250,000 dollars (£199,000) was offered for San Diego’s capture, while he featured on the FBI’s wanted list alongside the likes of Osama Bin Laden.

He has been held in HMP Belmarsh since his arrest by National Crime Agency officers in November 2024.

If his extradition is ultimately approved, San Diego faces charges in the US of damage and destruction of property, possession of an unregistered firearm, and using or carrying an explosive during the commission of a felony.