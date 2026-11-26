Martin Shipton

Concern has been raised about the large number of Welsh Government policy research contracts awarded to a private company, with critics asking why the work wasn’t done by in-house researchers.

The contracts, covering a wide range of policy areas, were awarded to Miller Research Ltd, based in Abergavenny.

The firm’s sole director is Nick Miller, the husband of former BBC Wales journalist Sarah Dickins, who was chief communications adviser to the Welsh Government from September 2024 until May 2026, when Eluned Morgan was First Minister. There is no suggestion that Ms Dickins had any influence over the award of contracts to her husband’s company.

A Welsh Government disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act states: “Total payments to Miller Research UK Ltd from January 2023 to April 2026 are £2,871,454.

“As previously stated, total payments shown in the Welsh Government expenditure over £25,000 during the same period is £1,319,902.

“The number of research projects relating to payments from Welsh Government expenditure over £25,000 and a list of the projects with title, purpose and total payments are included below.

“Payments below are for projects identified as having payments between January 2023 and April 2026 (figures rounded to the nearest pound).”

Reform of the school year: perceptions and experiences of the current school calendar (£82,346, published)

Reform of School Year Consultation Analysis (£123,728, published)

Evaluation of the Welsh Language Communities Housing Plan (£55,142, not yet published)

Review of support for multilingual learners (£52,832, not yet published)

Research and Survey linked to a Minimum Digital Living Standard (MDLS) for Wales (£249,798, not yet published)

Food & Drink Climate Resilience Research (£34,246, policy-led internal report)

Scoping study for the evaluation of Welsh Government’s Innovation Strategy (£86,350, not yet published)

Sustainable Farming Scheme – Keeping farmers farming: Summary of responses (£113,860, published)

Sustainable Farming Scheme proposed optional and collaborative themes: evidence review (£83,953, published)

Summary of responses to the Consultation on Environmental principles, governance and biodiversity targets: White Paper (£59,729, published)

Evaluation of INSET (in-service education and training) days in Wales (£138,925, published)

Knowledge Transfer, Innovation and Advisory Services (KTIAS) Evaluation – Farming Connect (£99,950, not yet published)

Evaluation of the Virtual School Model (VSM) pilot funding (£130,193, published)

Review of the Healthy Child Wales Programme (£68,025, published)

Engagement and behaviour change in schools (£83,411, published)

International Engagement Study of the service sector in Wales (£29,988, published)

Education guidance to support trans learners (£88,956, not yet published)

Evaluation of Trio Sci Cymru (£49,941, published)

International Engagement Wales in France Evaluation Project (£25,959, published)

A further 27 contracts worth a total of £997,941 were also listed.

A Senedd source said: “These are extraordinary sums of taxpayers’ money being paid to a small research company based in Monmouthshire.

“The Welsh Government already employs its own researchers. If this work is necessary, why can’t it be undertaken in-house rather than spending millions of pounds on external consultants?

“The sums involved are absolutely eye-watering, yet many of these reports appear not to have been published, making it virtually impossible for taxpayers to judge whether they are getting value for money.

“The Welsh Government needs to explain how these contracts were awarded, why the work could not be done internally and what taxpayers have actually got in return for their money.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “Social research is undertaken in accordance with the Government Social Research Code of Practice and plays an important role in informing policy development, shaping public service delivery and evaluating its effectiveness.

“Wherever possible, research is undertaken in-house. However, there are occasions when specialist expertise, skills or research capacity are required, in which case external research services may be commissioned through contract. This is an established and recognised practice across UK governments.”

A Welsh Government source said: “Welsh Government social research reports are published in accordance with the Government Social Research Publications Protocol, with the majority published within 12 weeks of the final draft being agreed.

“All procurement and tendering activity is undertaken in accordance with applicable Welsh Government procurement policies, processes and regulations.”