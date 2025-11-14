‘Eye-watering’ travel claims by top academic at Cardiff University

Martin Shipton

A senior academic whose role was to drum up overseas business for Cardiff University racked up travel expenses totalling nearly £170,000 between April 2017 and July 2025, it has been revealed.

The expenses claims of Professor Rudolf Allemann, who is stepping down as the university’s Pro Vice Chancellor, International, include several transcontinental business class flights, all of which had been properly approved by the university authorities.

The peak periods for Prof Allemann’s claims were between August and October 2022, when he claimed a total of £22,790.02, and between August and October 2024, when he claimed £24,322.57. Over the whole eight-year period he claimed £167,906.77.

Highlights of the period covering August to October 2022 were an airfare to Namibia of £6,470.16; an airfare to the USA costing £4,074.16; and an airfare to the University of Wyoming of £4,926.26.

Between August and October 2024, Prof Allemann claimed for a British Airways flight from London to Chicago costing £2,910.29; a Lufthansa flight from London to Astana in Kazakhstan, where he was involved in the creation of a new controversial “branch campus” for Cardiff University, at a cost of £2,234.59; a stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago costing £2,276.90; a stay at the Hilton Hotel in Astana costing £1,163.23; a Turkish Airlines flight to an unspecified destination at a cost of £3,298.49; and a flight to Chicago and Washington DC costing £1,465.20; flights to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur at a cost of £4,573.59; and a flight to Malaysia and Vietnam costing £5,119.39.

A Cardiff University academic source said: “These claims are eye-wateringly high. People working at the university who have endured the trauma of this year’s cuts and those of our professional support colleagues who now face uncertainty as a result of the further restructure proposals will be shocked by the figures.”

The source suggested there had been instances where senior academics had flown business class while professional support staff travelling with them had travelled in cheaper seats. The university said travelling costs were approved by managers and assessors and there was no rule stating that support staff could not travel in business class.

The university’s Travel and Expenses policy states: “Travel should only be undertaken where:

* There is no reasonable, effective alternative to travel.

* The risks of undertaking travel have been considered.

* There is a legitimate strategic business/academic requirement to do so, that is proportionate to the environmental impact.

“Prior to booking any travel away from Cardiff (or your normal place of work), approval must be sought from line managers and, where separate, financial approvers, providing details of:

* Purpose of the trip and benefit to the university.

* Confirmation that health and safety risk assessments have/will be completed.

* An estimate of costs and confirmation of sufficient funds being available.”

There is no suggestion that Prof Allemann’s trips contravened this policy.

Business class flights

A spokesperson for Cardiff University said: “As you’re obviously aware we publish all University Executive Board (UEB) expenses on our website.

“To respond to your specific question – it is incorrect that business class flights are only permissible for members of UEB and not professional services accompanying them.

“All forms of travel on behalf of the university are governed by our Travel and Expenses policy. In relation to overseas flights, economy flights are recommended when flying time is seven hours or less and premium economy is recommended for any leg of a journey where the uninterrupted flying time is greater than seven hours.

“Business class is only permitted if approved, in advance, and meets reasonable adjustment and/or business effectiveness. Therefore, in applying the Travel and Expenses policy there will be examples where members of staff will be permitted different forms of travel.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this policy applies to all staff, including members of the University UEB.”