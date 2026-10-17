Eyesore building set to be transformed into affordable flats and community centre

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

An eyesore building on one of the Welsh capital’s busiest streets is set to be transformed into affordable housing and a community centre after plans received final approval.

Medallion House on Crwys Road was formerly home to a British Heart Foundation furniture shop and, before that, a Co-op store.

Since the closure of both these shops, the office block has sat empty on one of Cardiff’s busiest streets.

Now, the final go-ahead has been given to transform the site by partially demolishing the building, turning the ground floor into a community centre and building four new upper floors to house 64 new affordable flats.

Three two-bedroom flats are also planned to be built in the existing car park.

While approval by Cardiff Council was given in January 2025, the final agreement between the council and the developer, Willowmead Holdings Ltd, regarding social housing allocation has only been agreed in October 2026.

All apartments provided by the scheme will be classed as socially-rented affordable housing.

The application reads: “[The development] will provide a welcome addition to the city’s social housing stock, while also enlivening the commercial and community aspects of its immediate streetscape.”

However, not everyone is happy with the development.

One objection to the plans reads: “It is overbearing and out of scale for the area.”

It continues: “64 flats and an additional separate 3 bed flats will be overcrowded for the site.

“It will prejudice the visual amenities of the street scene, be over-dominant and have a negative impact on the street. It will also have a significant impact on my access to sunlight in my garden.”

Another reads: “The proposed development will be double the current size of the existing property.

“This will have a negative impact on the row of houses opposite, most of which are residential properties.

“It will have a negative impact on people’s privacy, it will be overlooking the whole row of properties directly opposite this site and the houses on Fanny Street and on Gower Street.”

However another reads: “I support the renovation of Medallion house as a large, prominent, unsightly building typified by graffiti, smashed/boarded windows, poorly-lit unsightly front and dark unsecured car park at the rear which attracts frequent crime, drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour in the area.”

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