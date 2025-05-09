‘Eyesore’ environmental hub faces demolition

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A derelict former environmental hub will be demolished if plans are approved by the local council.

Woodlake Cottage in the Greenfield Valley was once an environment centre, helping educate visitors about the importance and uniqueness of Flintshire’s native species.

But the whitewashed building next to the Parys Pool has fallen into disrepair having been shut for the last 15 years.

Asbestos

In 2019 there were plans to spend £5,000 to carry out repair work on the property, but due to asbestos used during construction and with dry rot now set in, Flintshire County Council and the Greenfield Valley Trust plan to demolish the structure.

In their joint submission to Flintshire Council’s planning department, the council and the trust state that: “The building was originally built as an Environment Centre at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park and has not been used for well over 15 years.

“It is an eyesore that has an asbestos roof and internal walls with some dry rot within the building. The building is not suitable for public use and is not fit for

purpose.”

Mosaic

There is a mosaic on the side of the building which was installed directly onto the render. Flintshire County Council and the Greenfield Valley Trust are currently in discussions with the mosaic artist to see if it can be removed and relocated.

If approved, the asbestos would be removed by a HSE-licensed contractor. Part of the site would be used to create a children’s play area for the Greenfield Valley museum while the rest would become a storage area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

