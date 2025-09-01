‘F*** the English!’ Mini-roundabout graffiti sparks concerns among councillors

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh flag and obscene anti-English graffiti has been painted on a roundabout in a north Wales seaside town.

An England flag was painted on the same mini roundabout on Maesdu Road, Llandudno last week. Conwy County Council removed the graffiti, stating that the vandalism wasted public money, whilst North Wales Police said enquiries were ongoing.

Now vandals have painted a Welsh flag on it with the words “F*** the English”.

Patriotism

Conwy County Council has vowed to remove the latest piece of graffiti which comes as flags are being displayed both legally and illegally across the UK as part of a highly charged campaign linked to illegal immigration and asylum hotels.

Reform UK councillor Thomas Montgomery, who represents the Tudno ward said: “I think people are trying to demonstrate the patriotism and pride they have in their country, but with all of these things, we need to be mindful that patriotism and pride does not swing into racism or trying to divide the people of our town.

“I think it is disappointing to see the words that were inscribed on the roundabout after someone painted the Welsh flag, and I think a lot of residents have felt that was quite divisive within the ward and the town.”

Division

Cllr Montgomery said he didn’t know whether the words were painted at the same time as the flag or afterwards.

He added: “Of course, we should all be able to express our pride in our country whether you do that through the Welsh flag or the Union Jack, but I think inscribing those words has turned it from demonstrating pride to trying to divide people, which I don’t think is acceptable.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Unauthorised painting or graffiti to the road surface is illegal and will be removed. This vandalism costs public money to repair and will cause disruption to road users while we clean it up.”

North Wales Police was approached for comment.

Yesterday Elon Musk shared footage on his platform X of a flag being raised in Rhyl, as Yma O Hyd played in the background.

People of the great nations of Britain & Ireland, rally NOW to save your beautiful countries! 🇬🇧🇮🇪 It’s now or never. Fight, fight, fight! ⚔️ Soon, it will be too late. https://t.co/HjrZSVn2Fy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2025 Earlier this month legendary singer Dafydd Iwan expressed his fury at the racist far-right group Voice of Wales using his anthemic song Yma o Hyd in a video without his permission. The group, which is run by convicted fraudster Dan Morgan and Englishman Stan Robinson, is associated with the racist activist and serial criminal who uses the name Tommy Robinson. After being banned from YouTube for the racist content of their videos, Morgan and Robinson now broadcast their xenophobic rants on Facebook.