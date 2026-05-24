Factory expansion approved despite noise and pollution concerns

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a factory in south Wales have been given the go-ahead despite some concerns over encroachment and noise issues.

The expansion of Harlequin House in Coedcae Lane, Talbot Green, was approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning committee on Thursday, May 21.

The development will consist of an extension within the existing yard to the side of the main factory building for increased production and storage space at the site.

The extension would measure 32.9m in length and 30m in width and at 9.3m in height would be taller than the highest part of the existing building.

During the consultation period revised and additional plans were received in respect of surface water management and to reflect the correct extent of the site boundary.

There were letters of objection from three households which mentioned concerns over encroachment upon third party land and ecological damage as well as outstanding enforcement compliance regarding an acoustic fence. They also raised a query regarding relocation of existing shredding plant and noise impact as well as concerns about existing light and dust pollution issues and that noise issues will worsen.

In recommending approval planning officers said: “The application site occupies a sustainable location within an established industrial estate and comprises an extension to allow for the enlargement of an existing business and land use.

“Furthermore the size and siting of the building is such that it would not have a

more than local visual impact and would not be considered to have a detrimental impact on the amenity of third parties or the nearest neighbouring occupiers.”

They said the proposed extension is considered acceptable in principle reflecting the site’s long-established commercial use and the operational needs of an existing food packaging business that supports ongoing economic activity.

They said the site lies within the settlement boundary and a wider established industrial area where similar uses are prevalent.

They said the previous grant of planning permission for a broadly comparable scheme in 2018 is a material consideration that lends additional weight in favour of the development.

They added that in visual terms the scale and increased height of the extension are considered appropriate given the commercial context of the site and its surroundings, with limited wider visibility due to existing buildings and mature vegetation and no resulting harm to the character or appearance of the area.

They said the development would also sit comfortably within an established industrial estate and would not adversely affect the amenity or operations of neighbouring occupiers including nearby residential properties.

And they said while concerns regarding noise and dust have been noted, particularly in relation to existing plant, these can be appropriately managed through a planning condition requiring details of plant relocation and impact assessment with any residual issues capable of being addressed under separate environmental legislation.

They said the proposal raises no unacceptable highway safety concerns given the existing access arrangements and available yard space.

And they said the ecological impacts are limited with no requirement for protected species surveys and that biodiversity enhancement can be satisfactorily secured by condition.