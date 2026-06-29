Failed Reform Senedd election candidate defects to Restore Britain

Emily Price

A former Reform election hopeful who missed out on a seat in the Senedd has defected to Restore Britain after raising concerns about how candidates and members were treated during the election campaign.

Paul Young said candidates who stood for Reform at last month’s Senedd election had made “significant personal sacrifices” but were “taken for granted”.

He also claimed that party members were expected to support the campaign publicly while having “little meaningful voice internally”.

On Monday (June 29) Mr Young confirmed he had joined Restore Britain with plans to stand at Wales’ council elections under Rupert Lowe’s banner next year.

He had been ranked third on Reform’s Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg list in what was his first time standing in a major election on May 7 this year.

The constituency became the cause of a major headache for Nigel Farage’s party after four Reform candidates withdrew shortly after being announced.

Top-ranked candidate Corey Edwards stepped down after Nation.Cymru revealed an image of him performing a Nazi salute.

Second-placed Derek Roberts withdrew after fellow candidates raised concerns about offensive and racist content he had shared online.

He has since been handed a job working as a special adviser for a Reform Member of the Senedd.

Sixth-place candidate Owain Clatworthy resigned after launching a blistering attack on Reform’s leading Senedd election candidates.

The Bridgend councillor claimed they were driven by “power, money and self-interest” and later defected to Restore Britain.

‘Respect’

Fourth-placed Toby Rhodes-Matthews also pulled out of the race, although he did not publicly explain his decision.

The departure of the four candidates briefly propelled Mr Young to the top of Reform’s Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg list.

However, the party later confirmed that Sarah Cooper-Lesadd and Dr Gareth Thomas would take the first and second places on the list, leaving Mr Young in third position.

Ms Cooper-Lesadd was originally unveiled as Reform’s number two candidate in Afan Ogwr Rhondda while Dr Thomas was set to stand in Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr.

Both candidates were elected to represent Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg in the Senedd, while Mr Young failed to secure enough votes to break through in the region’s six-member proportional representation race.

In a Facebook post Mr Young said he had cancelled his Reform membership because he could no longer give his “time, support, money or name” to an organisation that did not treat its members and candidates with “respect and integrity”.

He wrote: “After much thought, I have made the decision to end my membership of Reform UK.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly. I stood as a candidate, I was placed third on the list, and like many others I gave my time, energy and commitment because I believed in what the party said it stood for.

“Fairness, meritocracy, transparency and respect for ordinary members are not just words. They have to be lived in practice.

“Sadly, my experience during the campaign and since the election has left me questioning whether those values are being properly upheld internally.

“I feel that many candidates and members made significant personal sacrifices and were taken for granted.

“Concerns were raised about communication, internal process, the treatment of candidates, the lack of openness after the election, and the way members were expected to support the campaign publicly while having little meaningful voice internally.

“I have also been concerned by what appeared to be decisions and discussions taking place behind the scenes before the election result was even known.

“That raises fair questions about process, fairness and whether meritocracy was truly being followed. For me, this is a matter of principle.

“I cannot continue to give my time, support, money or name to any organisation where I no longer have confidence that members and candidates are being treated with the respect and integrity they deserve.

“I remain grateful to the good people I met along the way, especially those who worked hard locally and genuinely believed they were helping to build something better.

“My decision is not about bitterness. It is about integrity. Politics must be better than this.”

‘Parachuted’

In a further social media post, Mr Young blasted Reform’s “parachuted” candidates “with little or no real tie to the area”.

In the comments section beneath the post, Cllr Clatworthy hinted that Mr Young may be about to join him at Restore.

He wrote: “As your friend and fellow Christian I want you to know I fully support your decision.

“I’ve seen your heart for service, your integrity and your genuine desire to do what’s right for your community and our nation.

“Sometimes stepping away takes more courage than staying. The best is yet to come.”

Cllr Clatworthy later confirmed Mr Young had joined Rupert Lowe’s party.

In a post to Facebook, he said: “A warm welcome to Paul Young, who has joined Bridgend – Restore Britain!

“Paul is a true patriot, committed Christian, and former Reform Senedd candidate for Bridgend & Vale.

“He will make an outstanding local representative for Bridgend in next year’s council elections….fighting for families, better services, and common sense solutions.

“I’m excited to work alongside him, and I know he’ll be a real asset to our team as we continue to build a stronger voice for local people across Bridgend.”

Reform UK was invited to comment but did not respond.