Failure to renew Conservative Party could doom the West, Badenoch claims

Failure to renew the Conservative party could lead to the loss of “our country and all of Western civilisation”, Kemi Badenoch has claimed.

The Conservative leader, who said she was speaking up for “classic liberal values”, also criticised “loopholes” in liberalism which had been “hacked” in recent decades, including the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Speaking at a centre-right political conference, the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) in east London, the Tory leader said: “For those of us who seek leadership, we must do better, and that is why in the United Kingdom my party is starting the largest renewal of policy and ideas in a generation.”

The Conservative leader has previously insisted she will not set out a new policy platform in haste.

She has said the previous Tory government’s willingness to announce policies without following through was among the reasons voters abandoned it at the last election.