Failure to renew Conservative Party could doom the West, Badenoch claims
Failure to renew the Conservative party could lead to the loss of “our country and all of Western civilisation”, Kemi Badenoch has claimed.
The Conservative leader, who said she was speaking up for “classic liberal values”, also criticised “loopholes” in liberalism which had been “hacked” in recent decades, including the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
Speaking at a centre-right political conference, the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) in east London, the Tory leader said: “For those of us who seek leadership, we must do better, and that is why in the United Kingdom my party is starting the largest renewal of policy and ideas in a generation.”
The Conservative leader has previously insisted she will not set out a new policy platform in haste.
She has said the previous Tory government’s willingness to announce policies without following through was among the reasons voters abandoned it at the last election.
Hope
She also warned about the impact of polling which suggests a majority of younger Britons think their country is racist, that they are not prepared to fight for it under any circumstances, and that they would prefer to see a strong leader such as a dictator take charge.
Ms Badenoch told the conference audience “we shouldn’t be surprised” as young people “see a Parliament obsessed with trivia, presiding over stagnation despite making more and more laws”.
Problems
“They use the most novel and expansive interpretations of human rights law to avoid it, and we see that lack of confidence now in everything from law and order to national defence, a fear of sticking up for young girls being abused by rape gangs over so many decades so as not to upset community relations.”
ARC is an international centre-right political organisation founded by Canadian psychologist and political commentator Jordan Peterson, who spoke on the conference main stage after Ms Badenoch.
Jordan Peterson was there? Sheesh. Way to go kemi, follow the loons. Badenoch invents issues that don’t exist to forward the far right aim of her party for her ideological attack on anything Labour (and basically not the re invented Tory party). She is basically following Vance who is a full on religious zelot hell bent on making things up to line his idea of the world (he is a danger to our way of life). She has sold out herself and the Tory party to an idiot that will align with putin rather than decent people. Vances speech should… Read more »
Gwared da ar eich hôl chi – a cerwch a’r blydi Nigel ‘na, gyda chi!