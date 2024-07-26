Fake cab driver fined £1,500

A man who was driving a taxi and picked up two vulnerable people without a licence has been ordered to pay nearly £1,500.

Owen Jenkins, 40, of Mount Pleasant Terrace, Mountain Ash was found to be operating as a taxi driver without a licence in Aberdare.

He was found to be illegally plying for hire in and around Aberdare on Saturday October 28, 2023 and the early hours of the Sunday morning by a council licensing officer.

The council said he stopped his vehicle to accept a fare with two vulnerable females. A licensing enforcement officer was nearby and approached the vehicle to ask if he could also have a lift. Jenkins agreed to take them to a drop off point for a fee.

Safety concerns

During the journey the licensing officer identified himself to Jenkins and left the vehicle with one of the females due to safety concerns.

Jenkins then drove off and was then later observed by licensing officers driving through Taf Street, Pontypridd, according to the council.

Jenkins was found guilty of the offence of plying for hire illegally at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 3 2024 and was ordered to pay a a £220 fine, £90 victim surcharge and £1,146 in costs.

The council said that this comes after another recent prosecution took place in May 2024.

Residents and visitors to Rhondda Cynon Taf are now being urged by the council not to jump into “bogus taxis” or “cowboy cabs” and to make sure that they check their details before they ride.

The council said: “The message is very clear; bogus taxis and cowboy cabbies are not welcome in RCT and they will be held accountable and prosecuted as these two cowboys have discovered.”

A spokesperson for the licensing department in Rhondda Cynon Taf said: “Public safety and confidence to use regulated and licensed taxis is of utmost importance. Licensed drivers and vehicles go through rigorous checks to ensure they meet standards in place to protect the needs and safety of the public.

“Unlicensed drivers who undermine that trust will be robustly dealt with to maintain public confidence and ensure public safety. Hackney carriage taxis licensed within Rhondda Cynon Taf are black in colour and are provided with a council issued plate on the rear showing the maximum number of passengers and a door sign on each side of the front doors.

“Drivers who are licensed by the council are also issued with a badge which they must show customers when asked. I would encourage anyone with information on unlicensed taxi drivers or unlicensed vehicles operating in Rhondda Cynon Taf to contact the council’s licensing team.”

The council has urged people to remember that RCT taxis are black in colour, will have a council issued plate on the back of the vehicle, there will be a door sign on each side of its front doors and there will be a badge which must be shown when a customer asks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

