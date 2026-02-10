‘Fake’ Facebook accounts set up to stir division ahead of Senedd election

Stephen Price

A campaign group has uncovered evidence of a number of ‘fake’ Facebook accounts which have been set up to stir up anti-Welsh rhetoric ahead of the upcoming Senedd election – specifically targeting Plaid Cymru and the Senedd.

In a post shared on Reject Reform in Cymru’s Facebook page concerning Dan Thomas, Reform UK’s new leader in Wales, an account under the name of ‘Steph Jenkins’ wrote: “We will find his second home and burn it down with his his (sic.) family inside, I’ll bring the marshmallows.”

Having seen a growing number of such comments over the past few months coming from recently-created accounts with few friends, questionable locations and no photos, Mudiad Eryr Wen, a campaign group focused on preserving Welsh language and culture in Wales, quickly aimed to verify the owner of the account, and discovered that the account was created in January 2026.

The account was used to spread anti-English hatred, with its most recent activity following a spate of English language place names on road signs being targeted with graffiti.

Decrying the ‘false flag’ actions of the fake account, and a growing number of others, Mudiad Eryr Wen told Nation Cymru: “Following the anti-Welsh vandalism in Dinbych-y-Pysgod in January, there was justified anger across the country. This is especially true in light of Farage making sneaky comments about “not believing in targets” regarding the Welsh language, a pathetic attempt at concealing his true intentions.

“His disgraced former colleague, Rupert Lowe, also publicly stated his desire to totally abolish Welsh autonomy. Furthermore, Andrew RT Davies of the Tories has made a career out of railing against measures to promote the language. In the weeks that followed, there was a brief campaign to retaliate against this vandalism and demonstrate that the Welsh will stand up for their country and their language if need be.

“The targets of this campaign, as in the past, were simply imposed anglicised names, whether corruptions of the original Welsh or of Norman origin.

“Surprisingly, it has since been reported that there was a subsequent spate of vandalism in Gwent, the targets of which were not confined to place names, but also to general bilingual signage. This latter point was confirmed recently when local Tories, Richard John and Lisa Dymock, staged a photoshoot while cleaning the vandalism the very next day.”

“A Plaid Cymru Supporter”

Linking the account of ‘Steph Jenkins’ to ‘A Plaid Cymru supporter’ with no evidence, right-leaning Facebook account Wales for a United Kingdom tagged Gwent Police and Plaid Cymru in a post, writing: “A Plaid Cymru supporter under the name of “Steph Jenkins” on social media has said that she will find the home of Welsh Reform leader Dan Thomas and she will burn it down with his family inside!

“This is absolutely appalling behaviour – this comment is far worse than the Tweet that Lucy Connolly made, and yet Lucy was given a sentence of 3 years in prison!

“This is abhorrent behaviour and should be called out by everyone on all sides.”

Their post was then amplified further, after being reposted by farmer, Gareth Wyn Jones who has over 440,000 followers.

Wales for a United Kingdom

Wales for a United Kingdom was created by Runcorn-based Damien Davies who is also responsible for a YouTube page called Cheshire Cat Musings.

In his YouTube bio, Davies shares: “If you’ve ever felt like your voice doesn’t matter – like you’re just another number to the politicians who take your vote for granted – you’re not alone.

“I’m a working-class Brit, just like you. I believe in strong borders, controlled migration, and preserving the distinct British way of life. I stand for common sense policies, and putting the interests of native Britons first.

“This channel is a place for people who’ve been pushed aside – the workers, the taxpayers, the ordinary people who built this country but are ignored by those who run it. If you think Britain should belong to the British, that our traditions and communities are worth protecting, and that working-class voices deserve to be heard, then you’re in the right place.

“No spin, no nonsense – just straight-talking political musings from someone who gets it.”

Wales for a United Kingdom has over 85,000 followers, and content consists of pro-Reform posts, as well as posts attacking the Senedd, Labour and Plaid Cymru.

Meibion Glyndŵr

Meibion Glyndŵr also known by its translation Sons of Glyndŵr) was a paramilitary Welsh nationalist group which carried out 328 attacks, including 228 arson attacks against holiday cottages in Wales owned by English people, and other attacks against government offices and estate agent offices from 1979-1992.

The organisation was founded in 1979, during a period of increasing nationalist sentiment in Wales. During this period, significant elements of Welsh public opinion were opposed to the purchase of second homes or holiday cottages in Wales by English buyers, perceiving it as being a major cause in the increase of Welsh housing prices and a potential threat to Welsh-speaking communities.

Whilst they targeted properties, at no point did their campaign turn violent towards English homeowners, in contrast to the comment from ‘Steph Jenkins’, leading Mudiad Eryr Wen and others to believe the account was created by a British nationalist intent on stoking up division.

After being called out for spreading misinformation by an account held by Free Wales Army, Wales for a United Kingdom shared the following statement on their Facebook account: “We received this nice little message from the Free Wales Army on Instagram tonight.

“Free Wales Army think that we created the Steph Jenkins account that wrote the horrific comment saying that they would find Dan Thomas’ home and burn it down with his family inside.

“These guys are mentally unstable and deep in to the realms of conspiracy theory. They are a serious danger and a threat to civility in Wales.

“We only knew about the Steph Jenkins comment because one of our followers took a screenshot of it and alerted us to it. We then checked it out for ourselves, and reported it to the police.

“You would have to be as thick as mince to think that we made the account and then reported our own account to the police.

“We hope the police are taking this seriously and we hope that they find the perpetrators behind the Steph Jenkins account and hold them accountable, whoever it turns out to be.

“The Free Wales Army think it’s a false flag because that’s exactly the sort of thing that they would do. They are projecting their own behaviour on to us. We would never ever do that.

“We want a fair, clean, democratic Wales. Not a Wales of intimidation, harassment, authoritarianism and fascism which is offered up by the criminals of the Free Wales Army.

“I really hope that Gwent Police South Wales Police have an outcome on the investigation soon?”

A comment beneath the post attributed to Steph Jenkins’ now-deleted posts said: “Who needs Russian influence in our election when we have Brit Nats?”