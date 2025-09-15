Falls Awareness Week shines spotlight on safety and independence for older people in Wales

This month, communities across Wales will come together to help older people live safely and independently as part of Falls Awareness Week, running from 15 to 21 September.

Falls are a serious but often overlooked health concern. According to NHS Wales, one in three people over the age of 65 will experience at least one fall a year.

For Christine, a 64-year-old retired nurse from Maesteg, falls prevention is deeply personal. After a serious fall while out shopping, she became anxious about getting in and out of her home, relying on walls and doorframes to steady herself.

“I needed a grab rail. That was the first thing at the front and the back door. That was the best thing to get me up because I was so afraid of falling all the time,” Christine recalls.

After contacting Care & Repair Bridgend, grab rails and new steps were installed at both entrances. The difference was immediate for Christine, “I can’t believe, for the two of us, how it’s enhanced our lives. I wasn’t managing, I was just waiting to fall all the time before the grab rails and especially the steps. That has made such a big difference to both of us.”

Taskforce

The annual campaign is led by the National Falls Prevention Taskforce Wales – a partnership of health, social care and Welsh charities including Age Cymru, Care & Repair Cymru, Age Connects Wales, and multidisciplinary NHS staff in hospitals and community settings.

By pooling expertise and resources, the Taskforce is able to tackle falls prevention from multiple angles, from health checks and exercise programmes to home safety and public education. Through national coordination and local delivery, they support practical interventions, education, and public engagement to keep people safe and independent for as long as possible.

This year’s Falls Awareness Week theme celebrates the grassroots nature of falls prevention work. Across the week, events will take place in towns and villages – ensuring that advice, support, and practical help are within easy reach for older people and their families.

In Powys, Care & Repair Powys will be setting up advice stalls inside local supermarkets in Builth Wells, Brecon, and Newtown. Care & Repair Bridgend will host a Falls Prevention and Wellbeing Event for the local community.

Whilst Age Cymru and local partners will be delivering a range of their ongoing activities to build core strength, fitness, and help people stay steady on their feet, including chair-based activities, Nordic Walking, walking for health and wellbeing, and Tai Chi Qigong, alongside footcare and toe nail cutting services.

The Chair of the National Falls Prevention Taskforce Wales, Heather Ferguson from Age Cymru, said: “While not all falls lead to serious injury, they can often trigger a loss of confidence, reduced independence, and further health decline. Preventing even a fraction of these incidents has a significant impact on individuals, families, and the NHS.

“Research by Care & Repair Cymru and Swansea University has shown that simple, low-cost home adaptations – like grab rails, improved lighting, or stair rails – reduce hospital admissions from falls by 17% in over-60s. This preventative work then saves the Welsh NHS millions of pounds each year.”

What people can do to reduce their risk

Falls Awareness Week is also about empowering individuals and families to take simple, practical steps, including:

Stay active: Exercises like Tai Chi, gentle walking, or chair-based classes can improve balance, coordination, and muscle strength.

Look after your home environment: Remove trip hazards such as trailing wires, loose rugs, and clutter from stairs and walkways.

Check your health: Have regular sight and hearing tests, manage your medications with your GP or pharmacist, and keep an eye on your blood pressure.

Eat well and stay hydrated: Good nutrition and adequate fluid intake support balance, concentration, and overall wellbeing.

Care for your feet: Comfortable, supportive footwear and good foot care help prevent slips and improve stability.

For more information on how to prevent falls or to keep your home safe visit ageCymru’s site here, or call 029 2043 1555.