Families call for allergy protections in Welsh schools

Nation.Cymru staff

Children with allergies, bereaved families, clinicians and charities have called on the Welsh Government to introduce the same school safety protections as those in England.

They delivered an open letter to the Senedd on Monday, October 12, seeking legal requirements for staff training, allergy policies and access to emergency adrenaline pens.

The gathering was organised by the Benedict Blythe Foundation, which campaigned for the changes known as Benedict’s Law in England.

Among those attending was seven-year-old Etta Blythe, whose older brother Benedict died following an allergic reaction at school in December 2021. He was five.

Etta, who also has allergies, joined other children asking for equivalent protections in Welsh schools.

The foundation wants ministers to set out clear commitments and a timetable for action. Families say children’s safety should not depend on individual schools deciding what protection to provide.

New statutory guidance in England covers school allergy policies, training for all staff, individual healthcare plans and learning from serious incidents and near misses.

William Hulme, from Cardiff, who has multiple allergies, said: “Children in Wales need this law in place to protect their right for a safe place to learn, make friends and have fun.

“Teachers need the right training so they can help in an emergency but also understand allergies and how tricky they can be. This should be basic first aid.”

Benedict and Etta’s mother, Helen Blythe, co-founder of the foundation, said: “Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safely. I know, more painfully than most, that this isn’t always the case.”

She added: “England has shown what can be achieved, yet Wales continues to lag behind. These children’s lives are no less precious, and their right to be safe at school no less important.”

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The campaigners say schools need to support children with allergies throughout everyday school life, including on trips and during celebrations, as well as being prepared for emergencies.

Wales already has statutory guidance on supporting learners with healthcare needs, alongside advice on administering emergency adrenaline auto-injectors.

In a written Senedd answer in March, the Welsh Government said it planned to strengthen its healthcare guidance and would consider the changes being introduced in England.

The foundation said discussions with the Welsh Government were taking place, but called for firm commitments.

Ms Blythe said: “We urge Welsh Government ministers and officials to listen and act.

“Surely there can be no greater priority than ensuring every child comes home safely from school?”

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